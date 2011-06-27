Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,606
|$92,019
|$107,976
|Clean
|$68,812
|$87,275
|$102,079
|Average
|$61,223
|$77,788
|$90,285
|Rough
|$53,635
|$68,301
|$78,491
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,340
|$73,194
|$79,353
|Clean
|$62,873
|$69,420
|$75,020
|Average
|$55,939
|$61,874
|$66,352
|Rough
|$49,006
|$54,328
|$57,685