Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,343
|$35,100
|$40,241
|Clean
|$27,651
|$33,082
|$37,923
|Average
|$24,265
|$29,045
|$33,286
|Rough
|$20,880
|$25,008
|$28,649
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,990
|$36,382
|$40,313
|Clean
|$30,145
|$34,290
|$37,991
|Average
|$26,454
|$30,105
|$33,345
|Rough
|$22,763
|$25,921
|$28,700
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,310
|$54,730
|$59,590
|Clean
|$46,465
|$51,583
|$56,157
|Average
|$40,776
|$45,289
|$49,291
|Rough
|$35,087
|$38,994
|$42,424