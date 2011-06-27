Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,434
|$1,611
|Clean
|$958
|$1,280
|$1,443
|Average
|$729
|$973
|$1,106
|Rough
|$499
|$667
|$770
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,819
|$2,104
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,625
|$1,884
|Average
|$848
|$1,235
|$1,445
|Rough
|$580
|$846
|$1,005
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,636
|$1,871
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,461
|$1,676
|Average
|$788
|$1,111
|$1,285
|Rough
|$539
|$761
|$894
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,405
|$1,578
|Clean
|$940
|$1,255
|$1,414
|Average
|$715
|$954
|$1,084
|Rough
|$489
|$653
|$754