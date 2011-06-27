Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,418
|$46,356
|$47,446
|Clean
|$44,326
|$45,241
|$46,294
|Average
|$42,142
|$43,011
|$43,991
|Rough
|$39,958
|$40,781
|$41,688
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,869
|$35,185
|$37,823
|Clean
|$32,079
|$34,339
|$36,905
|Average
|$30,498
|$32,646
|$35,069
|Rough
|$28,917
|$30,954
|$33,233
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,182
|$34,456
|$35,918
|Clean
|$32,385
|$33,628
|$35,047
|Average
|$30,789
|$31,970
|$33,303
|Rough
|$29,193
|$30,313
|$31,559
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,053
|$37,993
|$42,468
|Clean
|$33,234
|$37,079
|$41,437
|Average
|$31,596
|$35,252
|$39,375
|Rough
|$29,959
|$33,424
|$37,314
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,230
|$38,490
|$39,940
|Clean
|$36,335
|$37,564
|$38,970
|Average
|$34,545
|$35,713
|$37,031
|Rough
|$32,754
|$33,861
|$35,092
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,869
|$44,940
|$46,179
|Clean
|$42,815
|$43,859
|$45,059
|Average
|$40,705
|$41,697
|$42,817
|Rough
|$38,596
|$39,536
|$40,575
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,785
|$31,184
|$32,784
|Clean
|$29,069
|$30,434
|$31,988
|Average
|$27,637
|$28,934
|$30,397
|Rough
|$26,204
|$27,434
|$28,805
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,058
|$26,842
|$30,002
|Clean
|$23,479
|$26,196
|$29,274
|Average
|$22,322
|$24,905
|$27,817
|Rough
|$21,166
|$23,614
|$26,361
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,315
|$38,573
|$40,020
|Clean
|$36,418
|$37,645
|$39,049
|Average
|$34,623
|$35,789
|$37,106
|Rough
|$32,829
|$33,934
|$35,163
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,674
|$40,762
|$43,146
|Clean
|$37,744
|$39,781
|$42,098
|Average
|$35,884
|$37,820
|$40,004
|Rough
|$34,025
|$35,860
|$37,909
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,928
|$38,021
|$40,410
|Clean
|$35,064
|$37,106
|$39,429
|Average
|$33,336
|$35,277
|$37,468
|Rough
|$31,609
|$33,448
|$35,506
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,415
|$32,268
|$33,252
|Clean
|$30,660
|$31,491
|$32,445
|Average
|$29,149
|$29,939
|$30,830
|Rough
|$27,638
|$28,387
|$29,216
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,612
|$33,268
|$35,162
|Clean
|$30,852
|$32,468
|$34,309
|Average
|$29,332
|$30,868
|$32,602
|Rough
|$27,812
|$29,267
|$30,895
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,507
|$34,847
|$36,385
|Clean
|$32,701
|$34,009
|$35,502
|Average
|$31,090
|$32,333
|$33,735
|Rough
|$29,479
|$30,657
|$31,969
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,562
|$31,950
|$33,540
|Clean
|$29,828
|$31,182
|$32,726
|Average
|$28,358
|$29,645
|$31,098
|Rough
|$26,888
|$28,108
|$29,470
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,341
|$37,200
|$41,581
|Clean
|$32,540
|$36,305
|$40,571
|Average
|$30,937
|$34,515
|$38,553
|Rough
|$29,333
|$32,726
|$36,534
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,141
|$38,217
|$39,458
|Clean
|$36,248
|$37,297
|$38,500
|Average
|$34,462
|$35,459
|$36,585
|Rough
|$32,676
|$33,621
|$34,669
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,027
|$44,581
|$49,751
|Clean
|$39,064
|$43,509
|$48,544
|Average
|$37,139
|$41,364
|$46,129
|Rough
|$35,215
|$39,220
|$43,714
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,990
|$41,178
|$42,547
|Clean
|$39,028
|$40,187
|$41,515
|Average
|$37,105
|$38,206
|$39,449
|Rough
|$35,182
|$36,226
|$37,384
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,427
|$49,543
|$50,837
|Clean
|$47,262
|$48,351
|$49,603
|Average
|$44,934
|$45,968
|$47,135
|Rough
|$42,605
|$43,585
|$44,667
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,977
|$37,266
|$38,747
|Clean
|$35,112
|$36,370
|$37,807
|Average
|$33,382
|$34,577
|$35,926
|Rough
|$31,652
|$32,784
|$34,045
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,649
|$40,425
|$41,331
|Clean
|$38,695
|$39,453
|$40,328
|Average
|$36,789
|$37,508
|$38,322
|Rough
|$34,882
|$35,564
|$36,315
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,702
|$44,778
|$46,024
|Clean
|$42,651
|$43,701
|$44,907
|Average
|$40,549
|$41,547
|$42,672
|Rough
|$38,448
|$39,393
|$40,438
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,037
|$23,488
|$24,014
|Clean
|$22,483
|$22,923
|$23,431
|Average
|$21,375
|$21,793
|$22,265
|Rough
|$20,267
|$20,664
|$21,100
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,027
|$27,766
|$28,619
|Clean
|$26,378
|$27,098
|$27,924
|Average
|$25,078
|$25,763
|$26,535
|Rough
|$23,778
|$24,427
|$25,146
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,674
|$28,646
|$32,019
|Clean
|$25,057
|$27,957
|$31,241
|Average
|$23,822
|$26,579
|$29,687
|Rough
|$22,588
|$25,201
|$28,133
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,911
|$50,333
|$51,975
|Clean
|$47,735
|$49,123
|$50,713
|Average
|$45,383
|$46,702
|$48,190
|Rough
|$43,031
|$44,280
|$45,667
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,273
|$34,618
|$36,159
|Clean
|$32,473
|$33,785
|$35,282
|Average
|$30,873
|$32,120
|$33,526
|Rough
|$29,273
|$30,454
|$31,771
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,850
|$38,940
|$40,197
|Clean
|$36,940
|$38,003
|$39,221
|Average
|$35,120
|$36,130
|$37,270
|Rough
|$33,299
|$34,257
|$35,318
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,948
|$36,183
|$38,731
|Clean
|$33,132
|$35,313
|$37,791
|Average
|$31,499
|$33,573
|$35,911
|Rough
|$29,867
|$31,832
|$34,031
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,879
|$34,118
|$35,541
|Clean
|$32,088
|$33,297
|$34,679
|Average
|$30,507
|$31,656
|$32,953
|Rough
|$28,926
|$30,015
|$31,228
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,943
|$42,334
|$47,319
|Clean
|$37,031
|$41,316
|$46,171
|Average
|$35,206
|$39,279
|$43,874
|Rough
|$33,382
|$37,243
|$41,577
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,725
|$32,111
|$33,697
|Clean
|$29,986
|$31,338
|$32,880
|Average
|$28,509
|$29,794
|$31,244
|Rough
|$27,031
|$28,249
|$29,608
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,057
|$37,999
|$42,473
|Clean
|$33,238
|$37,085
|$41,442
|Average
|$31,600
|$35,257
|$39,380
|Rough
|$29,963
|$33,429
|$37,319
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,315
|$34,939
|$39,054
|Clean
|$30,562
|$34,098
|$38,106
|Average
|$29,056
|$32,418
|$36,210
|Rough
|$27,550
|$30,737
|$34,314
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,486
|$33,090
|$34,924
|Clean
|$30,729
|$32,294
|$34,077
|Average
|$29,215
|$30,702
|$32,381
|Rough
|$27,701
|$29,110
|$30,686
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,517
|$47,759
|$49,196
|Clean
|$45,398
|$46,611
|$48,002
|Average
|$43,161
|$44,313
|$45,614
|Rough
|$40,925
|$42,016
|$43,225
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,416
|$36,109
|$36,919
|Clean
|$34,564
|$35,241
|$36,023
|Average
|$32,861
|$33,504
|$34,230
|Rough
|$31,158
|$31,767
|$32,438
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,450
|$27,819
|$29,383
|Clean
|$25,814
|$27,150
|$28,670
|Average
|$24,542
|$25,811
|$27,244
|Rough
|$23,270
|$24,473
|$25,817
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,880
|$31,278
|$32,877
|Clean
|$29,161
|$30,525
|$32,079
|Average
|$27,724
|$29,021
|$30,483
|Rough
|$26,288
|$27,516
|$28,887
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,458
|$43,948
|$49,044
|Clean
|$38,509
|$42,891
|$47,854
|Average
|$36,612
|$40,777
|$45,473
|Rough
|$34,715
|$38,663
|$43,092
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,902
|$32,286
|$33,871
|Clean
|$30,159
|$31,510
|$33,049
|Average
|$28,673
|$29,956
|$31,404
|Rough
|$27,187
|$28,403
|$29,760
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,737
|$48,216
|$52,174
|Clean
|$43,662
|$47,056
|$50,908
|Average
|$41,510
|$44,737
|$48,375
|Rough
|$39,359
|$42,417
|$45,842
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,520
|$45,568
|$46,784
|Clean
|$43,449
|$44,472
|$45,649
|Average
|$41,308
|$42,280
|$43,378
|Rough
|$39,167
|$40,088
|$41,106