  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,418$46,356$47,446
Clean$44,326$45,241$46,294
Average$42,142$43,011$43,991
Rough$39,958$40,781$41,688
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,869$35,185$37,823
Clean$32,079$34,339$36,905
Average$30,498$32,646$35,069
Rough$28,917$30,954$33,233
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,182$34,456$35,918
Clean$32,385$33,628$35,047
Average$30,789$31,970$33,303
Rough$29,193$30,313$31,559
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,053$37,993$42,468
Clean$33,234$37,079$41,437
Average$31,596$35,252$39,375
Rough$29,959$33,424$37,314
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,230$38,490$39,940
Clean$36,335$37,564$38,970
Average$34,545$35,713$37,031
Rough$32,754$33,861$35,092
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,869$44,940$46,179
Clean$42,815$43,859$45,059
Average$40,705$41,697$42,817
Rough$38,596$39,536$40,575
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,785$31,184$32,784
Clean$29,069$30,434$31,988
Average$27,637$28,934$30,397
Rough$26,204$27,434$28,805
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,058$26,842$30,002
Clean$23,479$26,196$29,274
Average$22,322$24,905$27,817
Rough$21,166$23,614$26,361
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,315$38,573$40,020
Clean$36,418$37,645$39,049
Average$34,623$35,789$37,106
Rough$32,829$33,934$35,163
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,674$40,762$43,146
Clean$37,744$39,781$42,098
Average$35,884$37,820$40,004
Rough$34,025$35,860$37,909
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,928$38,021$40,410
Clean$35,064$37,106$39,429
Average$33,336$35,277$37,468
Rough$31,609$33,448$35,506
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,415$32,268$33,252
Clean$30,660$31,491$32,445
Average$29,149$29,939$30,830
Rough$27,638$28,387$29,216
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,612$33,268$35,162
Clean$30,852$32,468$34,309
Average$29,332$30,868$32,602
Rough$27,812$29,267$30,895
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,507$34,847$36,385
Clean$32,701$34,009$35,502
Average$31,090$32,333$33,735
Rough$29,479$30,657$31,969
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,562$31,950$33,540
Clean$29,828$31,182$32,726
Average$28,358$29,645$31,098
Rough$26,888$28,108$29,470
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,341$37,200$41,581
Clean$32,540$36,305$40,571
Average$30,937$34,515$38,553
Rough$29,333$32,726$36,534
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,141$38,217$39,458
Clean$36,248$37,297$38,500
Average$34,462$35,459$36,585
Rough$32,676$33,621$34,669
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,027$44,581$49,751
Clean$39,064$43,509$48,544
Average$37,139$41,364$46,129
Rough$35,215$39,220$43,714
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,990$41,178$42,547
Clean$39,028$40,187$41,515
Average$37,105$38,206$39,449
Rough$35,182$36,226$37,384
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,427$49,543$50,837
Clean$47,262$48,351$49,603
Average$44,934$45,968$47,135
Rough$42,605$43,585$44,667
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,977$37,266$38,747
Clean$35,112$36,370$37,807
Average$33,382$34,577$35,926
Rough$31,652$32,784$34,045
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,649$40,425$41,331
Clean$38,695$39,453$40,328
Average$36,789$37,508$38,322
Rough$34,882$35,564$36,315
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,702$44,778$46,024
Clean$42,651$43,701$44,907
Average$40,549$41,547$42,672
Rough$38,448$39,393$40,438
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,037$23,488$24,014
Clean$22,483$22,923$23,431
Average$21,375$21,793$22,265
Rough$20,267$20,664$21,100
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,027$27,766$28,619
Clean$26,378$27,098$27,924
Average$25,078$25,763$26,535
Rough$23,778$24,427$25,146
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,674$28,646$32,019
Clean$25,057$27,957$31,241
Average$23,822$26,579$29,687
Rough$22,588$25,201$28,133
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,911$50,333$51,975
Clean$47,735$49,123$50,713
Average$45,383$46,702$48,190
Rough$43,031$44,280$45,667
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,273$34,618$36,159
Clean$32,473$33,785$35,282
Average$30,873$32,120$33,526
Rough$29,273$30,454$31,771
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,850$38,940$40,197
Clean$36,940$38,003$39,221
Average$35,120$36,130$37,270
Rough$33,299$34,257$35,318
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,948$36,183$38,731
Clean$33,132$35,313$37,791
Average$31,499$33,573$35,911
Rough$29,867$31,832$34,031
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,879$34,118$35,541
Clean$32,088$33,297$34,679
Average$30,507$31,656$32,953
Rough$28,926$30,015$31,228
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,943$42,334$47,319
Clean$37,031$41,316$46,171
Average$35,206$39,279$43,874
Rough$33,382$37,243$41,577
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,725$32,111$33,697
Clean$29,986$31,338$32,880
Average$28,509$29,794$31,244
Rough$27,031$28,249$29,608
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,057$37,999$42,473
Clean$33,238$37,085$41,442
Average$31,600$35,257$39,380
Rough$29,963$33,429$37,319
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,315$34,939$39,054
Clean$30,562$34,098$38,106
Average$29,056$32,418$36,210
Rough$27,550$30,737$34,314
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,486$33,090$34,924
Clean$30,729$32,294$34,077
Average$29,215$30,702$32,381
Rough$27,701$29,110$30,686
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,517$47,759$49,196
Clean$45,398$46,611$48,002
Average$43,161$44,313$45,614
Rough$40,925$42,016$43,225
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,416$36,109$36,919
Clean$34,564$35,241$36,023
Average$32,861$33,504$34,230
Rough$31,158$31,767$32,438
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,450$27,819$29,383
Clean$25,814$27,150$28,670
Average$24,542$25,811$27,244
Rough$23,270$24,473$25,817
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,880$31,278$32,877
Clean$29,161$30,525$32,079
Average$27,724$29,021$30,483
Rough$26,288$27,516$28,887
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,458$43,948$49,044
Clean$38,509$42,891$47,854
Average$36,612$40,777$45,473
Rough$34,715$38,663$43,092
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,902$32,286$33,871
Clean$30,159$31,510$33,049
Average$28,673$29,956$31,404
Rough$27,187$28,403$29,760
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,737$48,216$52,174
Clean$43,662$47,056$50,908
Average$41,510$44,737$48,375
Rough$39,359$42,417$45,842
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,520$45,568$46,784
Clean$43,449$44,472$45,649
Average$41,308$42,280$43,378
Rough$39,167$40,088$41,106
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,150 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,150 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,150 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $23,270 to $29,383, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.