2006 Chrysler Sebring Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,446$2,287$2,746
Clean$1,301$2,061$2,475
Average$1,011$1,609$1,931
Rough$721$1,157$1,388
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,584$2,258$2,629
Clean$1,425$2,035$2,369
Average$1,107$1,589$1,849
Rough$790$1,143$1,329
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,810$2,881$3,467
Clean$1,628$2,596$3,124
Average$1,265$2,027$2,438
Rough$902$1,458$1,752
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$3,437$4,103
Clean$1,997$3,098$3,697
Average$1,552$2,419$2,885
Rough$1,107$1,739$2,074
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$3,089$3,763
Clean$1,668$2,784$3,391
Average$1,296$2,174$2,647
Rough$924$1,564$1,902
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$2,268$2,730
Clean$1,280$2,044$2,460
Average$995$1,596$1,920
Rough$709$1,148$1,380
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring TSI 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,686$2,677$3,219
Clean$1,517$2,413$2,901
Average$1,179$1,884$2,264
Rough$841$1,355$1,627
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,490$2,990
Clean$1,417$2,244$2,695
Average$1,101$1,752$2,103
Rough$785$1,260$1,511
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,280 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,044 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
