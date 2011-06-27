Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,287
|$2,746
|Clean
|$1,301
|$2,061
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,609
|$1,931
|Rough
|$721
|$1,157
|$1,388
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,258
|$2,629
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,035
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,589
|$1,849
|Rough
|$790
|$1,143
|$1,329
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,881
|$3,467
|Clean
|$1,628
|$2,596
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,265
|$2,027
|$2,438
|Rough
|$902
|$1,458
|$1,752
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,437
|$4,103
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,098
|$3,697
|Average
|$1,552
|$2,419
|$2,885
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,739
|$2,074
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$3,089
|$3,763
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,784
|$3,391
|Average
|$1,296
|$2,174
|$2,647
|Rough
|$924
|$1,564
|$1,902
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,268
|$2,730
|Clean
|$1,280
|$2,044
|$2,460
|Average
|$995
|$1,596
|$1,920
|Rough
|$709
|$1,148
|$1,380
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring TSI 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,686
|$2,677
|$3,219
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,413
|$2,901
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,884
|$2,264
|Rough
|$841
|$1,355
|$1,627
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,490
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,244
|$2,695
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,752
|$2,103
|Rough
|$785
|$1,260
|$1,511