2002 Chevrolet Venture Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,389$2,974
Clean$1,176$2,197$2,739
Average$971$1,814$2,269
Rough$767$1,432$1,800
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,522$2,478$2,980
Clean$1,400$2,280$2,744
Average$1,157$1,883$2,274
Rough$913$1,485$1,803
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,087$1,394$1,552
Clean$1,000$1,282$1,429
Average$826$1,059$1,184
Rough$652$836$939
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,436$2,293$2,743
Clean$1,321$2,110$2,526
Average$1,091$1,742$2,093
Rough$861$1,375$1,660
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,898$2,754$3,202
Clean$1,746$2,534$2,949
Average$1,443$2,092$2,443
Rough$1,139$1,651$1,938
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,660$2,552$3,021
Clean$1,527$2,348$2,782
Average$1,261$1,939$2,305
Rough$996$1,530$1,828
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,423$1,836$2,049
Clean$1,309$1,689$1,888
Average$1,081$1,395$1,564
Rough$854$1,101$1,240
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,158$1,736$2,038
Clean$1,065$1,597$1,877
Average$880$1,319$1,555
Rough$695$1,040$1,233
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,181$1,916$2,302
Clean$1,087$1,763$2,120
Average$898$1,456$1,756
Rough$709$1,149$1,393
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,443$2,851
Clean$1,529$2,247$2,626
Average$1,263$1,856$2,175
Rough$997$1,464$1,725
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,425$2,230$2,651
Clean$1,311$2,051$2,442
Average$1,083$1,694$2,023
Rough$855$1,336$1,604
FAQ

