Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,389
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,176
|$2,197
|$2,739
|Average
|$971
|$1,814
|$2,269
|Rough
|$767
|$1,432
|$1,800
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,478
|$2,980
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,280
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,883
|$2,274
|Rough
|$913
|$1,485
|$1,803
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,394
|$1,552
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,282
|$1,429
|Average
|$826
|$1,059
|$1,184
|Rough
|$652
|$836
|$939
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,293
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,110
|$2,526
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,742
|$2,093
|Rough
|$861
|$1,375
|$1,660
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$2,754
|$3,202
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,534
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,092
|$2,443
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,651
|$1,938
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$2,552
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,348
|$2,782
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,939
|$2,305
|Rough
|$996
|$1,530
|$1,828
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$1,836
|$2,049
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,689
|$1,888
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,395
|$1,564
|Rough
|$854
|$1,101
|$1,240
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$1,736
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,597
|$1,877
|Average
|$880
|$1,319
|$1,555
|Rough
|$695
|$1,040
|$1,233
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,916
|$2,302
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,763
|$2,120
|Average
|$898
|$1,456
|$1,756
|Rough
|$709
|$1,149
|$1,393
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,443
|$2,851
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,247
|$2,626
|Average
|$1,263
|$1,856
|$2,175
|Rough
|$997
|$1,464
|$1,725
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,230
|$2,651
|Clean
|$1,311
|$2,051
|$2,442
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,694
|$2,023
|Rough
|$855
|$1,336
|$1,604