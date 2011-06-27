Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron LX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$817
|$1,521
|$1,907
|Clean
|$715
|$1,335
|$1,674
|Average
|$512
|$964
|$1,208
|Rough
|$309
|$592
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron Landau 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$580
|$1,288
|$1,676
|Clean
|$508
|$1,131
|$1,471
|Average
|$364
|$816
|$1,061
|Rough
|$219
|$502
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,303
|$1,676
|Clean
|$543
|$1,144
|$1,471
|Average
|$389
|$826
|$1,061
|Rough
|$235
|$508
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,284
|$1,676
|Clean
|$494
|$1,127
|$1,471
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,061
|Rough
|$214
|$500
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron GTC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$611
|$1,299
|$1,676
|Clean
|$535
|$1,140
|$1,471
|Average
|$383
|$823
|$1,061
|Rough
|$231
|$506
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,284
|$1,676
|Clean
|$494
|$1,127
|$1,471
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,061
|Rough
|$214
|$500
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron GTC 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,349
|$1,676
|Clean
|$663
|$1,185
|$1,471
|Average
|$475
|$855
|$1,061
|Rough
|$287
|$526
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Chrysler Le Baron LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,296
|$1,676
|Clean
|$526
|$1,138
|$1,471
|Average
|$377
|$822
|$1,061
|Rough
|$227
|$505
|$651