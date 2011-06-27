Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,515
|$11,852
|$13,537
|Clean
|$10,324
|$11,641
|$13,283
|Average
|$9,943
|$11,217
|$12,775
|Rough
|$9,562
|$10,794
|$12,267
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,259
|$13,393
|$14,836
|Clean
|$12,037
|$13,154
|$14,558
|Average
|$11,592
|$12,676
|$14,002
|Rough
|$11,147
|$12,197
|$13,445
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,149
|$10,306
|$11,765
|Clean
|$8,983
|$10,122
|$11,544
|Average
|$8,651
|$9,754
|$11,103
|Rough
|$8,319
|$9,386
|$10,661
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,342
|$12,697
|$14,406
|Clean
|$11,137
|$12,470
|$14,135
|Average
|$10,725
|$12,017
|$13,595
|Rough
|$10,314
|$11,563
|$13,055
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,852
|$12,137
|$13,759
|Clean
|$10,655
|$11,920
|$13,501
|Average
|$10,261
|$11,487
|$12,985
|Rough
|$9,868
|$11,053
|$12,469
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,212
|$11,202
|$12,460
|Clean
|$10,027
|$11,002
|$12,227
|Average
|$9,657
|$10,602
|$11,759
|Rough
|$9,286
|$10,202
|$11,292
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,275
|$12,453
|$13,945
|Clean
|$11,071
|$12,231
|$13,684
|Average
|$10,662
|$11,786
|$13,161
|Rough
|$10,253
|$11,341
|$12,638
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,510
|$14,133
|$16,178
|Clean
|$12,283
|$13,881
|$15,875
|Average
|$11,830
|$13,376
|$15,268
|Rough
|$11,376
|$12,872
|$14,661
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,910
|$13,252
|$14,949
|Clean
|$11,694
|$13,016
|$14,669
|Average
|$11,262
|$12,542
|$14,108
|Rough
|$10,830
|$12,069
|$13,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,353
|$11,730
|$13,465
|Clean
|$10,166
|$11,521
|$13,213
|Average
|$9,790
|$11,102
|$12,707
|Rough
|$9,414
|$10,683
|$12,202
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,665
|$10,972
|$12,617
|Clean
|$9,489
|$10,776
|$12,381
|Average
|$9,139
|$10,384
|$11,907
|Rough
|$8,788
|$9,993
|$11,434