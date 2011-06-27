  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,515$11,852$13,537
Clean$10,324$11,641$13,283
Average$9,943$11,217$12,775
Rough$9,562$10,794$12,267
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,259$13,393$14,836
Clean$12,037$13,154$14,558
Average$11,592$12,676$14,002
Rough$11,147$12,197$13,445
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,149$10,306$11,765
Clean$8,983$10,122$11,544
Average$8,651$9,754$11,103
Rough$8,319$9,386$10,661
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,342$12,697$14,406
Clean$11,137$12,470$14,135
Average$10,725$12,017$13,595
Rough$10,314$11,563$13,055
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,852$12,137$13,759
Clean$10,655$11,920$13,501
Average$10,261$11,487$12,985
Rough$9,868$11,053$12,469
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,212$11,202$12,460
Clean$10,027$11,002$12,227
Average$9,657$10,602$11,759
Rough$9,286$10,202$11,292
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,275$12,453$13,945
Clean$11,071$12,231$13,684
Average$10,662$11,786$13,161
Rough$10,253$11,341$12,638
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,510$14,133$16,178
Clean$12,283$13,881$15,875
Average$11,830$13,376$15,268
Rough$11,376$12,872$14,661
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,910$13,252$14,949
Clean$11,694$13,016$14,669
Average$11,262$12,542$14,108
Rough$10,830$12,069$13,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,353$11,730$13,465
Clean$10,166$11,521$13,213
Average$9,790$11,102$12,707
Rough$9,414$10,683$12,202
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,665$10,972$12,617
Clean$9,489$10,776$12,381
Average$9,139$10,384$11,907
Rough$8,788$9,993$11,434
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,122 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,122 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,122 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $8,319 to $11,765, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.