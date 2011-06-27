Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,650
|$48,542
|$49,655
|Clean
|$46,745
|$47,620
|$48,705
|Average
|$44,934
|$45,776
|$46,806
|Rough
|$43,123
|$43,932
|$44,907
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,628
|$35,371
|$36,297
|Clean
|$33,970
|$34,699
|$35,603
|Average
|$32,654
|$33,356
|$34,215
|Rough
|$31,338
|$32,012
|$32,826
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,458
|$38,333
|$40,643
|Clean
|$35,765
|$37,605
|$39,865
|Average
|$34,380
|$36,148
|$38,311
|Rough
|$32,994
|$34,692
|$36,757
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,570
|$43,367
|$44,361
|Clean
|$41,761
|$42,543
|$43,513
|Average
|$40,144
|$40,895
|$41,816
|Rough
|$38,526
|$39,248
|$40,120
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,918
|$54,243
|$55,889
|Clean
|$51,913
|$53,213
|$54,820
|Average
|$49,902
|$51,152
|$52,683
|Rough
|$47,891
|$49,092
|$50,545
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,900
|$40,647
|$41,579
|Clean
|$39,142
|$39,875
|$40,784
|Average
|$37,626
|$38,331
|$39,193
|Rough
|$36,110
|$36,787
|$37,603
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,767
|$45,868
|$50,902
|Clean
|$40,974
|$44,997
|$49,929
|Average
|$39,387
|$43,254
|$47,982
|Rough
|$37,799
|$41,512
|$46,035
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,588
|$36,885
|$40,935
|Clean
|$32,950
|$36,185
|$40,152
|Average
|$31,674
|$34,783
|$38,586
|Rough
|$30,397
|$33,382
|$37,021
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,302
|$49,206
|$50,334
|Clean
|$47,384
|$48,272
|$49,372
|Average
|$45,548
|$46,402
|$47,447
|Rough
|$43,713
|$44,533
|$45,522
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,487
|$48,376
|$49,485
|Clean
|$46,585
|$47,457
|$48,539
|Average
|$44,780
|$45,619
|$46,646
|Rough
|$42,976
|$43,781
|$44,754
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,370
|$42,144
|$43,111
|Clean
|$40,584
|$41,344
|$42,286
|Average
|$39,012
|$39,743
|$40,637
|Rough
|$37,440
|$38,142
|$38,989
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,176
|$41,597
|$43,354
|Clean
|$39,413
|$40,807
|$42,525
|Average
|$37,886
|$39,227
|$40,867
|Rough
|$36,359
|$37,646
|$39,209
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,654
|$37,340
|$38,196
|Clean
|$35,958
|$36,631
|$37,466
|Average
|$34,565
|$35,212
|$36,005
|Rough
|$33,172
|$33,794
|$34,544
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,745
|$44,745
|$49,657
|Clean
|$39,971
|$43,896
|$48,707
|Average
|$38,423
|$42,196
|$46,808
|Rough
|$36,874
|$40,496
|$44,909
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,770
|$40,380
|$44,812
|Clean
|$36,071
|$39,613
|$43,955
|Average
|$34,674
|$38,079
|$42,241
|Rough
|$33,277
|$36,545
|$40,527
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,977
|$49,893
|$51,038
|Clean
|$48,046
|$48,945
|$50,062
|Average
|$46,185
|$47,050
|$48,110
|Rough
|$44,324
|$45,155
|$46,158
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,779
|$41,374
|$43,343
|Clean
|$39,023
|$40,588
|$42,514
|Average
|$37,512
|$39,016
|$40,856
|Rough
|$36,000
|$37,445
|$39,198
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,457
|$45,451
|$50,356
|Clean
|$40,670
|$44,588
|$49,393
|Average
|$39,094
|$42,861
|$47,468
|Rough
|$37,519
|$41,135
|$45,542
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,141
|$52,236
|$56,044
|Clean
|$48,207
|$51,243
|$54,973
|Average
|$46,340
|$49,259
|$52,829
|Rough
|$44,472
|$47,275
|$50,686
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,040
|$37,734
|$38,599
|Clean
|$36,337
|$37,017
|$37,860
|Average
|$34,929
|$35,584
|$36,384
|Rough
|$33,522
|$34,150
|$34,908
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,044
|$38,755
|$39,644
|Clean
|$37,321
|$38,019
|$38,886
|Average
|$35,875
|$36,547
|$37,370
|Rough
|$34,430
|$35,075
|$35,854
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,457
|$53,438
|$54,664
|Clean
|$51,460
|$52,423
|$53,619
|Average
|$49,467
|$50,393
|$51,528
|Rough
|$47,473
|$48,363
|$49,437
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,443
|$35,193
|$36,126
|Clean
|$33,789
|$34,524
|$35,435
|Average
|$32,480
|$33,187
|$34,054
|Rough
|$31,171
|$31,850
|$32,672
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,772
|$51,722
|$52,908
|Clean
|$49,807
|$50,739
|$51,896
|Average
|$47,878
|$48,774
|$49,872
|Rough
|$45,948
|$46,810
|$47,849