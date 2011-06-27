  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,650$48,542$49,655
Clean$46,745$47,620$48,705
Average$44,934$45,776$46,806
Rough$43,123$43,932$44,907
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,628$35,371$36,297
Clean$33,970$34,699$35,603
Average$32,654$33,356$34,215
Rough$31,338$32,012$32,826
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,458$38,333$40,643
Clean$35,765$37,605$39,865
Average$34,380$36,148$38,311
Rough$32,994$34,692$36,757
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,570$43,367$44,361
Clean$41,761$42,543$43,513
Average$40,144$40,895$41,816
Rough$38,526$39,248$40,120
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,918$54,243$55,889
Clean$51,913$53,213$54,820
Average$49,902$51,152$52,683
Rough$47,891$49,092$50,545
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,900$40,647$41,579
Clean$39,142$39,875$40,784
Average$37,626$38,331$39,193
Rough$36,110$36,787$37,603
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,767$45,868$50,902
Clean$40,974$44,997$49,929
Average$39,387$43,254$47,982
Rough$37,799$41,512$46,035
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,588$36,885$40,935
Clean$32,950$36,185$40,152
Average$31,674$34,783$38,586
Rough$30,397$33,382$37,021
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,302$49,206$50,334
Clean$47,384$48,272$49,372
Average$45,548$46,402$47,447
Rough$43,713$44,533$45,522
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,487$48,376$49,485
Clean$46,585$47,457$48,539
Average$44,780$45,619$46,646
Rough$42,976$43,781$44,754
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,370$42,144$43,111
Clean$40,584$41,344$42,286
Average$39,012$39,743$40,637
Rough$37,440$38,142$38,989
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,176$41,597$43,354
Clean$39,413$40,807$42,525
Average$37,886$39,227$40,867
Rough$36,359$37,646$39,209
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,654$37,340$38,196
Clean$35,958$36,631$37,466
Average$34,565$35,212$36,005
Rough$33,172$33,794$34,544
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,745$44,745$49,657
Clean$39,971$43,896$48,707
Average$38,423$42,196$46,808
Rough$36,874$40,496$44,909
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,770$40,380$44,812
Clean$36,071$39,613$43,955
Average$34,674$38,079$42,241
Rough$33,277$36,545$40,527
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,977$49,893$51,038
Clean$48,046$48,945$50,062
Average$46,185$47,050$48,110
Rough$44,324$45,155$46,158
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,779$41,374$43,343
Clean$39,023$40,588$42,514
Average$37,512$39,016$40,856
Rough$36,000$37,445$39,198
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,457$45,451$50,356
Clean$40,670$44,588$49,393
Average$39,094$42,861$47,468
Rough$37,519$41,135$45,542
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,141$52,236$56,044
Clean$48,207$51,243$54,973
Average$46,340$49,259$52,829
Rough$44,472$47,275$50,686
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,040$37,734$38,599
Clean$36,337$37,017$37,860
Average$34,929$35,584$36,384
Rough$33,522$34,150$34,908
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,044$38,755$39,644
Clean$37,321$38,019$38,886
Average$35,875$36,547$37,370
Rough$34,430$35,075$35,854
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,457$53,438$54,664
Clean$51,460$52,423$53,619
Average$49,467$50,393$51,528
Rough$47,473$48,363$49,437
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,443$35,193$36,126
Clean$33,789$34,524$35,435
Average$32,480$33,187$34,054
Rough$31,171$31,850$32,672
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,772$51,722$52,908
Clean$49,807$50,739$51,896
Average$47,878$48,774$49,872
Rough$45,948$46,810$47,849
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,524 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,524 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $31,171 to $36,126, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.