Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,335
|$4,499
|$5,188
|Clean
|$3,116
|$4,206
|$4,850
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,619
|$4,173
|Rough
|$2,240
|$3,032
|$3,496
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,827
|$4,849
|$5,454
|Clean
|$3,575
|$4,533
|$5,099
|Average
|$3,072
|$3,900
|$4,387
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,267
|$3,675
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,942
|$4,006
|$4,635
|Clean
|$2,748
|$3,744
|$4,332
|Average
|$2,362
|$3,222
|$3,728
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,699
|$3,123