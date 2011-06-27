Estimated values
2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,044
|$4,172
|$5,004
|Clean
|$2,833
|$3,888
|$4,654
|Average
|$2,409
|$3,320
|$3,953
|Rough
|$1,986
|$2,752
|$3,253
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Caliber Heat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,129
|$4,397
|$5,330
|Clean
|$2,912
|$4,097
|$4,957
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,499
|$4,211
|Rough
|$2,042
|$2,900
|$3,465
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Caliber Rush 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,303
|$6,032
|$7,304
|Clean
|$4,004
|$5,622
|$6,792
|Average
|$3,405
|$4,801
|$5,770
|Rough
|$2,807
|$3,979
|$4,748
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Caliber Uptown 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,617
|$3,726
|$4,541
|Clean
|$2,435
|$3,472
|$4,223
|Average
|$2,071
|$2,965
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,458
|$2,952
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Caliber Express 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,094
|$2,562
|$2,918
|Clean
|$1,949
|$2,388
|$2,714
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,039
|$2,305
|Rough
|$1,366
|$1,690
|$1,897