Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,399
|$1,681
|Clean
|$752
|$1,237
|$1,491
|Average
|$552
|$914
|$1,110
|Rough
|$351
|$590
|$729
Estimated values
1999 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,416
|$1,681
|Clean
|$797
|$1,253
|$1,491
|Average
|$584
|$925
|$1,110
|Rough
|$371
|$598
|$729