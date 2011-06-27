Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,410
|$1,691
|Clean
|$795
|$1,261
|$1,513
|Average
|$607
|$963
|$1,155
|Rough
|$419
|$665
|$798
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,565
|$1,877
|Clean
|$882
|$1,400
|$1,678
|Average
|$674
|$1,069
|$1,282
|Rough
|$466
|$738
|$885
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,599
|$1,792
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,430
|$1,603
|Average
|$850
|$1,092
|$1,224
|Rough
|$587
|$754
|$845
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,817
|$2,196
|Clean
|$995
|$1,625
|$1,964
|Average
|$760
|$1,241
|$1,500
|Rough
|$525
|$857
|$1,035