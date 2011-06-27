Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$4,046
|$4,706
|Clean
|$2,627
|$3,760
|$4,373
|Average
|$2,225
|$3,188
|$3,708
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,615
|$3,042
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,239
|$4,410
|$5,045
|Clean
|$3,009
|$4,099
|$4,688
|Average
|$2,548
|$3,475
|$3,975
|Rough
|$2,087
|$2,851
|$3,261