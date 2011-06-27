Estimated values
1997 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,655
|$2,079
|Clean
|$771
|$1,466
|$1,842
|Average
|$567
|$1,087
|$1,368
|Rough
|$363
|$708
|$894
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Avenger 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,495
|$1,864
|Clean
|$718
|$1,324
|$1,651
|Average
|$528
|$982
|$1,226
|Rough
|$338
|$639
|$801