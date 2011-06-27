Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,376
|$1,640
|Clean
|$785
|$1,260
|$1,505
|Average
|$640
|$1,027
|$1,236
|Rough
|$494
|$794
|$966
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,254
|$1,496
|Clean
|$711
|$1,148
|$1,374
|Average
|$580
|$936
|$1,128
|Rough
|$448
|$723
|$882