Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,239
|$2,620
|Clean
|$1,366
|$1,980
|$2,317
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,462
|$1,710
|Rough
|$637
|$944
|$1,104
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,413
|$1,972
|$2,281
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,744
|$2,017
|Average
|$914
|$1,288
|$1,489
|Rough
|$582
|$831
|$961
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$1,883
|$2,224
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,665
|$1,967
|Average
|$817
|$1,230
|$1,452
|Rough
|$520
|$794
|$937
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,574
|$1,855
|Clean
|$937
|$1,392
|$1,641
|Average
|$687
|$1,028
|$1,211
|Rough
|$437
|$664
|$782
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,024
|$2,313
|Clean
|$1,327
|$1,790
|$2,045
|Average
|$973
|$1,322
|$1,510
|Rough
|$619
|$854
|$975
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,440
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,393
|$2,157
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,593
|$1,902
|Rough
|$650
|$1,029
|$1,228
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,810
|$3,305
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,485
|$2,923
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,835
|$2,158
|Rough
|$786
|$1,185
|$1,393