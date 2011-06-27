  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,239$2,620
Clean$1,366$1,980$2,317
Average$1,002$1,462$1,710
Rough$637$944$1,104
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,413$1,972$2,281
Clean$1,247$1,744$2,017
Average$914$1,288$1,489
Rough$582$831$961
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,263$1,883$2,224
Clean$1,115$1,665$1,967
Average$817$1,230$1,452
Rough$520$794$937
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,062$1,574$1,855
Clean$937$1,392$1,641
Average$687$1,028$1,211
Rough$437$664$782
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,503$2,024$2,313
Clean$1,327$1,790$2,045
Average$973$1,322$1,510
Rough$619$854$975
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,440$2,913
Clean$1,393$2,157$2,576
Average$1,021$1,593$1,902
Rough$650$1,029$1,228
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$2,810$3,305
Clean$1,685$2,485$2,923
Average$1,235$1,835$2,158
Rough$786$1,185$1,393
Sell my 2001 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,485 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
