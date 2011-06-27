Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,876
|$7,213
|$8,628
|Clean
|$5,657
|$6,949
|$8,293
|Average
|$5,219
|$6,421
|$7,623
|Rough
|$4,781
|$5,893
|$6,952
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,537
|$8,368
|$10,291
|Clean
|$6,293
|$8,061
|$9,891
|Average
|$5,806
|$7,448
|$9,091
|Rough
|$5,319
|$6,836
|$8,292
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,509
|$7,041
|$8,651
|Clean
|$5,303
|$6,783
|$8,315
|Average
|$4,893
|$6,268
|$7,642
|Rough
|$4,482
|$5,752
|$6,970
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,183
|$6,526
|$7,939
|Clean
|$4,990
|$6,287
|$7,631
|Average
|$4,604
|$5,809
|$7,014
|Rough
|$4,218
|$5,331
|$6,397
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,231
|$7,933
|$9,722
|Clean
|$5,999
|$7,643
|$9,344
|Average
|$5,535
|$7,062
|$8,589
|Rough
|$5,070
|$6,481
|$7,833
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,655
|$7,007
|$8,436
|Clean
|$5,445
|$6,751
|$8,109
|Average
|$5,023
|$6,237
|$7,453
|Rough
|$4,602
|$5,724
|$6,797