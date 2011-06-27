Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,749
|$16,072
|$18,367
|Clean
|$13,307
|$15,546
|$17,740
|Average
|$12,421
|$14,493
|$16,486
|Rough
|$11,536
|$13,441
|$15,231
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,347
|$15,686
|$17,996
|Clean
|$12,917
|$15,173
|$17,382
|Average
|$12,058
|$14,145
|$16,153
|Rough
|$11,199
|$13,118
|$14,924
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,789
|$23,668
|$26,521
|Clean
|$20,120
|$22,893
|$25,615
|Average
|$18,782
|$21,343
|$23,804
|Rough
|$17,443
|$19,793
|$21,993