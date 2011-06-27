  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,121$9,337$11,237
Clean$6,707$8,802$10,574
Average$5,878$7,731$9,249
Rough$5,050$6,660$7,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,932$7,826$9,449
Clean$5,587$7,377$8,891
Average$4,897$6,480$7,777
Rough$4,207$5,583$6,663
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,532$8,824$10,781
Clean$6,152$8,318$10,145
Average$5,393$7,306$8,873
Rough$4,633$6,294$7,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,715$8,958$10,875
Clean$6,324$8,444$10,234
Average$5,543$7,417$8,951
Rough$4,762$6,390$7,669
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,918$9,190$11,134
Clean$6,515$8,663$10,477
Average$5,711$7,609$9,164
Rough$4,906$6,555$7,851
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,362$8,425$10,189
Clean$5,992$7,942$9,588
Average$5,252$6,976$8,387
Rough$4,512$6,010$7,185
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,054$6,492$7,727
Clean$4,760$6,120$7,272
Average$4,173$5,376$6,360
Rough$3,585$4,631$5,449
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,628$7,465$9,037
Clean$5,301$7,037$8,504
Average$4,646$6,181$7,438
Rough$3,992$5,325$6,372
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,837$7,755$9,395
Clean$5,497$7,311$8,841
Average$4,818$6,421$7,733
Rough$4,139$5,532$6,625
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,698$8,898$10,781
Clean$6,308$8,388$10,145
Average$5,529$7,368$8,873
Rough$4,750$6,347$7,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,085$8,106$9,834
Clean$5,731$7,641$9,254
Average$5,023$6,711$8,094
Rough$4,316$5,782$6,934
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,604$5,618$6,499
Clean$4,337$5,296$6,116
Average$3,801$4,652$5,349
Rough$3,266$4,007$4,583
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,958$7,913$9,584
Clean$5,612$7,459$9,019
Average$4,919$6,552$7,889
Rough$4,226$5,645$6,758
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,275$8,385$10,189
Clean$5,910$7,904$9,588
Average$5,180$6,943$8,387
Rough$4,450$5,981$7,185
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,286$7,146$8,734
Clean$4,978$6,736$8,219
Average$4,364$5,917$7,188
Rough$3,749$5,097$6,158
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,008$6,728$8,196
Clean$4,717$6,342$7,713
Average$4,135$5,571$6,746
Rough$3,552$4,799$5,780
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,306$7,160$8,744
Clean$4,998$6,749$8,228
Average$4,380$5,928$7,197
Rough$3,763$5,107$6,166
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,746$10,026$11,985
Clean$7,295$9,451$11,278
Average$6,394$8,302$9,864
Rough$5,493$7,152$8,451
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,308$9,470$11,325
Clean$6,883$8,927$10,657
Average$6,033$7,841$9,321
Rough$5,183$6,755$7,986
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,776$8,748$10,441
Clean$6,382$8,246$9,826
Average$5,594$7,243$8,594
Rough$4,806$6,240$7,363
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,417$7,332$8,966
Clean$5,102$6,912$8,437
Average$4,472$6,071$7,379
Rough$3,842$5,230$6,322
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,065$9,226$11,078
Clean$6,654$8,697$10,425
Average$5,833$7,639$9,118
Rough$5,011$6,581$7,811
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,036$9,347$11,323
Clean$6,627$8,811$10,655
Average$5,809$7,739$9,319
Rough$4,990$6,667$7,984
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,587$7,485$9,105
Clean$5,262$7,056$8,568
Average$4,613$6,198$7,494
Rough$3,963$5,339$6,420
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,055$9,532$11,646
Clean$6,645$8,986$10,959
Average$5,825$7,893$9,586
Rough$5,004$6,800$8,212
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,062$8,149$9,932
Clean$5,709$7,682$9,347
Average$5,004$6,747$8,175
Rough$4,299$5,813$7,004
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,398$7,184$8,712
Clean$5,084$6,772$8,198
Average$4,456$5,948$7,171
Rough$3,829$5,125$6,143
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,736 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,736 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,736 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $3,749 to $8,734, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.