Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,121
|$9,337
|$11,237
|Clean
|$6,707
|$8,802
|$10,574
|Average
|$5,878
|$7,731
|$9,249
|Rough
|$5,050
|$6,660
|$7,923
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,932
|$7,826
|$9,449
|Clean
|$5,587
|$7,377
|$8,891
|Average
|$4,897
|$6,480
|$7,777
|Rough
|$4,207
|$5,583
|$6,663
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,532
|$8,824
|$10,781
|Clean
|$6,152
|$8,318
|$10,145
|Average
|$5,393
|$7,306
|$8,873
|Rough
|$4,633
|$6,294
|$7,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$8,958
|$10,875
|Clean
|$6,324
|$8,444
|$10,234
|Average
|$5,543
|$7,417
|$8,951
|Rough
|$4,762
|$6,390
|$7,669
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,918
|$9,190
|$11,134
|Clean
|$6,515
|$8,663
|$10,477
|Average
|$5,711
|$7,609
|$9,164
|Rough
|$4,906
|$6,555
|$7,851
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,362
|$8,425
|$10,189
|Clean
|$5,992
|$7,942
|$9,588
|Average
|$5,252
|$6,976
|$8,387
|Rough
|$4,512
|$6,010
|$7,185
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,054
|$6,492
|$7,727
|Clean
|$4,760
|$6,120
|$7,272
|Average
|$4,173
|$5,376
|$6,360
|Rough
|$3,585
|$4,631
|$5,449
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,628
|$7,465
|$9,037
|Clean
|$5,301
|$7,037
|$8,504
|Average
|$4,646
|$6,181
|$7,438
|Rough
|$3,992
|$5,325
|$6,372
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,837
|$7,755
|$9,395
|Clean
|$5,497
|$7,311
|$8,841
|Average
|$4,818
|$6,421
|$7,733
|Rough
|$4,139
|$5,532
|$6,625
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$8,898
|$10,781
|Clean
|$6,308
|$8,388
|$10,145
|Average
|$5,529
|$7,368
|$8,873
|Rough
|$4,750
|$6,347
|$7,602
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,085
|$8,106
|$9,834
|Clean
|$5,731
|$7,641
|$9,254
|Average
|$5,023
|$6,711
|$8,094
|Rough
|$4,316
|$5,782
|$6,934
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,604
|$5,618
|$6,499
|Clean
|$4,337
|$5,296
|$6,116
|Average
|$3,801
|$4,652
|$5,349
|Rough
|$3,266
|$4,007
|$4,583
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,958
|$7,913
|$9,584
|Clean
|$5,612
|$7,459
|$9,019
|Average
|$4,919
|$6,552
|$7,889
|Rough
|$4,226
|$5,645
|$6,758
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$8,385
|$10,189
|Clean
|$5,910
|$7,904
|$9,588
|Average
|$5,180
|$6,943
|$8,387
|Rough
|$4,450
|$5,981
|$7,185
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,286
|$7,146
|$8,734
|Clean
|$4,978
|$6,736
|$8,219
|Average
|$4,364
|$5,917
|$7,188
|Rough
|$3,749
|$5,097
|$6,158
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,008
|$6,728
|$8,196
|Clean
|$4,717
|$6,342
|$7,713
|Average
|$4,135
|$5,571
|$6,746
|Rough
|$3,552
|$4,799
|$5,780
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Appearance (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,306
|$7,160
|$8,744
|Clean
|$4,998
|$6,749
|$8,228
|Average
|$4,380
|$5,928
|$7,197
|Rough
|$3,763
|$5,107
|$6,166
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,746
|$10,026
|$11,985
|Clean
|$7,295
|$9,451
|$11,278
|Average
|$6,394
|$8,302
|$9,864
|Rough
|$5,493
|$7,152
|$8,451
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,308
|$9,470
|$11,325
|Clean
|$6,883
|$8,927
|$10,657
|Average
|$6,033
|$7,841
|$9,321
|Rough
|$5,183
|$6,755
|$7,986
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,776
|$8,748
|$10,441
|Clean
|$6,382
|$8,246
|$9,826
|Average
|$5,594
|$7,243
|$8,594
|Rough
|$4,806
|$6,240
|$7,363
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,417
|$7,332
|$8,966
|Clean
|$5,102
|$6,912
|$8,437
|Average
|$4,472
|$6,071
|$7,379
|Rough
|$3,842
|$5,230
|$6,322
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,065
|$9,226
|$11,078
|Clean
|$6,654
|$8,697
|$10,425
|Average
|$5,833
|$7,639
|$9,118
|Rough
|$5,011
|$6,581
|$7,811
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,036
|$9,347
|$11,323
|Clean
|$6,627
|$8,811
|$10,655
|Average
|$5,809
|$7,739
|$9,319
|Rough
|$4,990
|$6,667
|$7,984
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,587
|$7,485
|$9,105
|Clean
|$5,262
|$7,056
|$8,568
|Average
|$4,613
|$6,198
|$7,494
|Rough
|$3,963
|$5,339
|$6,420
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,055
|$9,532
|$11,646
|Clean
|$6,645
|$8,986
|$10,959
|Average
|$5,825
|$7,893
|$9,586
|Rough
|$5,004
|$6,800
|$8,212
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,062
|$8,149
|$9,932
|Clean
|$5,709
|$7,682
|$9,347
|Average
|$5,004
|$6,747
|$8,175
|Rough
|$4,299
|$5,813
|$7,004
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,398
|$7,184
|$8,712
|Clean
|$5,084
|$6,772
|$8,198
|Average
|$4,456
|$5,948
|$7,171
|Rough
|$3,829
|$5,125
|$6,143