Estimated values
2008 Dodge Caliber SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,440
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,461
|$2,232
|$2,649
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,815
|$2,159
|Rough
|$897
|$1,398
|$1,668
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Caliber R/T 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,913
|$3,462
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,664
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,167
|$2,582
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,669
|$1,995
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Caliber SRT4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$6,536
|$7,944
|Clean
|$3,583
|$5,978
|$7,270
|Average
|$2,891
|$4,861
|$5,924
|Rough
|$2,199
|$3,745
|$4,577
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Caliber SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,355
|$2,744
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,154
|$2,511
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,752
|$2,046
|Rough
|$918
|$1,349
|$1,581
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Caliber R/T 4dr Wagon AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,676
|$3,131
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,448
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,353
|$1,991
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,534
|$1,804