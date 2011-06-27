Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,783
|$3,387
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,509
|$3,056
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,961
|$2,393
|Rough
|$826
|$1,413
|$1,730
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,547
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,264
|$2,296
|$2,853
|Average
|$981
|$1,795
|$2,234
|Rough
|$697
|$1,293
|$1,615
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,391
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,287
|$2,156
|$2,625
|Average
|$998
|$1,685
|$2,056
|Rough
|$710
|$1,215
|$1,486
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$2,107
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,899
|$2,339
|Average
|$842
|$1,485
|$1,831
|Rough
|$599
|$1,070
|$1,324
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,170
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,957
|$2,339
|Average
|$970
|$1,530
|$1,831
|Rough
|$690
|$1,102
|$1,324
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,581
|$3,134
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,327
|$2,827
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,819
|$2,214
|Rough
|$771
|$1,311
|$1,600