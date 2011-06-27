Estimated values
1991 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,458
|$5,598
|$7,196
|Clean
|$2,190
|$4,989
|$6,434
|Average
|$1,653
|$3,770
|$4,910
|Rough
|$1,117
|$2,551
|$3,386
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$4,902
|$6,451
|Clean
|$1,664
|$4,368
|$5,768
|Average
|$1,256
|$3,301
|$4,402
|Rough
|$849
|$2,233
|$3,035
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Wrangler Islander 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,618
|$5,783
|$7,391
|Clean
|$2,332
|$5,153
|$6,608
|Average
|$1,761
|$3,894
|$5,043
|Rough
|$1,190
|$2,635
|$3,478
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,737
|$5,902
|$7,507
|Clean
|$2,438
|$5,259
|$6,712
|Average
|$1,841
|$3,974
|$5,122
|Rough
|$1,244
|$2,689
|$3,532
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Wrangler 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$5,516
|$7,215
|Clean
|$1,948
|$4,915
|$6,451
|Average
|$1,471
|$3,714
|$4,923
|Rough
|$994
|$2,513
|$3,395