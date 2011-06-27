Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,871
|$21,295
|$24,271
|Clean
|$18,621
|$21,012
|$23,944
|Average
|$18,121
|$20,447
|$23,291
|Rough
|$17,621
|$19,882
|$22,638
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,848
|$22,958
|$25,550
|Clean
|$20,572
|$22,653
|$25,207
|Average
|$20,019
|$22,044
|$24,519
|Rough
|$19,467
|$21,435
|$23,831
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,310
|$23,579
|$26,367
|Clean
|$21,028
|$23,266
|$26,012
|Average
|$20,463
|$22,641
|$25,302
|Rough
|$19,898
|$22,015
|$24,593
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,685
|$27,883
|$31,809
|Clean
|$24,358
|$27,513
|$31,381
|Average
|$23,704
|$26,773
|$30,525
|Rough
|$23,050
|$26,033
|$29,669
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,205
|$27,421
|$30,146
|Clean
|$24,871
|$27,057
|$29,741
|Average
|$24,203
|$26,330
|$28,929
|Rough
|$23,535
|$25,602
|$28,118
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,827
|$19,876
|$22,393
|Clean
|$17,591
|$19,612
|$22,092
|Average
|$17,118
|$19,085
|$21,489
|Rough
|$16,646
|$18,558
|$20,887
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,545
|$24,873
|$27,734
|Clean
|$22,246
|$24,543
|$27,360
|Average
|$21,649
|$23,883
|$26,614
|Rough
|$21,051
|$23,223
|$25,868
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,151
|$21,225
|$23,773
|Clean
|$18,897
|$20,944
|$23,453
|Average
|$18,390
|$20,380
|$22,813
|Rough
|$17,883
|$19,817
|$22,174