Estimated values
2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,024
|$4,024
|$4,591
|Clean
|$2,825
|$3,753
|$4,273
|Average
|$2,427
|$3,212
|$3,635
|Rough
|$2,029
|$2,671
|$2,998
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,556
|$4,699
|$5,347
|Clean
|$3,322
|$4,383
|$4,976
|Average
|$2,854
|$3,751
|$4,234
|Rough
|$2,386
|$3,118
|$3,491
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,671
|$3,659
|$4,217
|Clean
|$2,496
|$3,413
|$3,924
|Average
|$2,144
|$2,921
|$3,339
|Rough
|$1,793
|$2,428
|$2,754
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,854
|$3,840
|$4,398
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,582
|$4,093
|Average
|$2,291
|$3,065
|$3,483
|Rough
|$1,916
|$2,548
|$2,872