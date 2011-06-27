Estimated values
2014 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,895
|$13,744
|$16,417
|Clean
|$10,572
|$13,335
|$15,882
|Average
|$9,926
|$12,515
|$14,813
|Rough
|$9,279
|$11,696
|$13,744
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,498
|$9,765
|$11,882
|Clean
|$7,276
|$9,474
|$11,495
|Average
|$6,831
|$8,892
|$10,721
|Rough
|$6,386
|$8,310
|$9,947
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,861
|$11,433
|$13,836
|Clean
|$8,598
|$11,092
|$13,385
|Average
|$8,072
|$10,411
|$12,484
|Rough
|$7,547
|$9,729
|$11,583
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler Town and Country S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,264
|$10,880
|$13,319
|Clean
|$8,018
|$10,556
|$12,885
|Average
|$7,528
|$9,907
|$12,018
|Rough
|$7,038
|$9,259
|$11,150