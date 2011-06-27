Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
Balance shaft - MBZ does not stand behind
Great car, comfortable and great value. BUT be careful, as Mercedes does not stands behind their products. I have a MBZ E350, and at 63K, I got a check engine problem that required a balance shaft to be changed at the cost of $6K, because of a shaft that was not properly tempered. MBZ clearly built a product that was flawed, as about 20% of the cars that has the E350 engine had the problem. BUT they leaved us poor users to deal with it, and didn't stand behind their poor craftmaship product.
Good but could be great if they could FIX MY CAR
Nice car but I recommend road testing on the freeway before buying. Mine makes a whine between 70 - 80 MPH. Dealer replaced rear end twice in 2500 miles. Still whines. They opened a "factory Case File" on my car. MB representative promptly called me and told me the sound was a "Characteristic" and they would do no more fixes, even though no other E350 does what mine does. I am stuck with a car that makes a whine on the freeway, and I have to drive a lot on the freeway due to where I live. Hard to believe that for this price point MB won't stand behind their cars. They used the "characteristic" line to avoid the car being labeled a lemon. Very Dishonest.
2013 E550 - Best car I have ever owned
Buying a used Mercedes E-class is likely the most intelligent decision auto buyers can make. It's the most reliable of the Mercedes, and it depreciates VERY fast, so you get a LOT of car for the money. I bought a used 2013 E550 with 48k miles on it. Sticker of almost $77,000 got it for $31,600. P1 and P2 packages, and the V-8 engine. My lord....wonderfully comfortable, incredibly fast. OK, the BMW has tighter steering, but you get less car for more money, particularly if you get the V-8 BMW. Love the auto high beams; they adjust between hi and lo beams per oncoming traffic automatically. Dash is so.....German. Perfectly organized, easy to use instruments. They even have an Off button....so you know how to turn everything off and don't have to hold down a fan button or hit it a million times. Ok, so what's bad? Nav is pretty lame; voice control is pretty lame, and back-up camera is a little disappointing for this level of car....no markings, just a straight back-up camera. Repair costs are HIGH...... BUT, I use my phone for navigation anyway, and voice control is of little importance to me. The camera still serves its purpose. Since it's reliable, the repair costs aren't THAT bad, just take it to a reliable mechanic that won't rob you like Mercedes dealers do. Update: One year in, nothing has changed. This car is awesome. I now have 70k miles on it, but you would never know, runs like new. The V-8 grumbles a little, but it is so worth it. Blew away both Lexus and Infiniti when forced to due to aggressive driving tactics by them. Update. One and a half years into owning this beauty! Have nothing to change or update, it is still the best car I've ever owned! Edmunds Requested Update: 2 years in, nothing has changed. Still a great car, comfortable, FAST, beautiful and reliable. Little nits not previously.mentioned: stereo goes in and out sometimes, sunroof a little noisy. Nothing else. 90k miles, still runs perfectly. Update: Continues to be reliable, fast and comfy. Have had a few "in and out" sound experiences with the stereo, a few annoying noises and some small glitches with things like the trunk needing to be re-lubed so I could close it with my hand, and not only the button. One time the stereo would not turn off even after car was off. But the car figured it out :-) . Just took it in for the 100k service a bit early....no repairs. Will need struts soon, but that's about it. Love it. 108000 miles. Drives like new. I love this car. Plan to drive it to 300k.
Still love my 2013 E350
76,500 miles since previous review with no service needs other than routine maintenance. Because I drive more than 35,000 miles a year on business and typically buy a 3-year old car and turn it in at 300,000 miles, durability, reliability, comfort and safety count much more than the cache of a luxury auto. My previous auto, a 2007 E350, was great, but the added technology in the 2013 model - better fuel economy more safety features and better storage - is a remarkable improvement.
Great Car ! Mercedes E350 Coupe 4 Matic Sport
I have always thought the Mercedes Benz E class was a beautiful car. But I also like a more sporty option. And the Mercedes Benz E class Coupe was the perfect choice. It has stunning looks and sporty styling inside and out. And the luxury of this vehicle is top notch. And this is coming from a Bentley and GTR owner. Trust me this car is a joy to drive and handles great. With big wide tires it’s sure to handle all the bends the road my through you way. As for the acceleration put it in sport mode and hold on because it’s fast. And the luxury on this vehicle is fantastic. The harman kardon sound system, user friendly interface, navigation, beautiful leather bucket seats, beautifully designed steering wheel, glass top, and the list goes on and on. As for the reliability it’s also very good and would be a great choice for a daily driver. And it will also turn heads daily. However the maintenance is believed to be high by some, but in reality is extremely reasonable. But if you are use to driving a honda and switch to Mercedes Benz, yes of course it will be more expensive. It’s a better vehicle with better parts. And trust me if you get this vehicle you will love it.
