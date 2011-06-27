Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,614
|$37,207
|$39,376
|Clean
|$32,367
|$34,799
|$36,820
|Average
|$27,874
|$29,981
|$31,707
|Rough
|$23,381
|$25,164
|$26,594
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,974
|$16,750
|$19,042
|Clean
|$13,067
|$15,666
|$17,806
|Average
|$11,253
|$13,497
|$15,333
|Rough
|$9,439
|$11,328
|$12,861
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,924
|$14,567
|$16,749
|Clean
|$11,151
|$13,624
|$15,661
|Average
|$9,603
|$11,738
|$13,487
|Rough
|$8,055
|$9,852
|$11,312
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,714
|$17,827
|$20,396
|Clean
|$13,759
|$16,673
|$19,072
|Average
|$11,849
|$14,364
|$16,424
|Rough
|$9,939
|$12,056
|$13,776
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,732
|$16,020
|$17,912
|Clean
|$12,841
|$14,983
|$16,749
|Average
|$11,059
|$12,909
|$14,423
|Rough
|$9,276
|$10,835
|$12,098
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,992
|$16,880
|$19,264
|Clean
|$13,084
|$15,787
|$18,013
|Average
|$11,268
|$13,602
|$15,512
|Rough
|$9,451
|$11,416
|$13,011
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,307
|$15,036
|$17,286
|Clean
|$11,508
|$14,062
|$16,164
|Average
|$9,911
|$12,115
|$13,920
|Rough
|$8,313
|$10,169
|$11,675
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,356
|$15,042
|$17,259
|Clean
|$11,554
|$14,068
|$16,138
|Average
|$9,950
|$12,120
|$13,897
|Rough
|$8,346
|$10,173
|$11,657
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,561
|$30,474
|$34,531
|Clean
|$23,902
|$28,501
|$32,289
|Average
|$20,584
|$24,555
|$27,805
|Rough
|$17,266
|$20,610
|$23,322
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,182
|$18,309
|$20,890
|Clean
|$14,196
|$17,124
|$19,534
|Average
|$12,226
|$14,753
|$16,821
|Rough
|$10,255
|$12,383
|$14,109
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,677
|$17,931
|$20,616
|Clean
|$13,725
|$16,771
|$19,277
|Average
|$11,819
|$14,449
|$16,601
|Rough
|$9,914
|$12,127
|$13,924
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,070
|$14,744
|$16,953
|Clean
|$11,286
|$13,790
|$15,852
|Average
|$9,719
|$11,881
|$13,651
|Rough
|$8,153
|$9,972
|$11,450
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,185
|$14,886
|$17,114
|Clean
|$11,394
|$13,922
|$16,003
|Average
|$9,812
|$11,995
|$13,781
|Rough
|$8,230
|$10,067
|$11,559
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,335
|$15,069
|$17,325
|Clean
|$11,534
|$14,094
|$16,200
|Average
|$9,933
|$12,143
|$13,951
|Rough
|$8,332
|$10,192
|$11,701
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,963
|$20,722
|$23,825
|Clean
|$15,862
|$19,381
|$22,279
|Average
|$13,660
|$16,698
|$19,185
|Rough
|$11,458
|$14,015
|$16,091
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,967
|$14,619
|$16,809
|Clean
|$11,190
|$13,673
|$15,718
|Average
|$9,637
|$11,780
|$13,535
|Rough
|$8,083
|$9,887
|$11,353
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,257
|$14,973
|$17,215
|Clean
|$11,461
|$14,004
|$16,098
|Average
|$9,870
|$12,065
|$13,862
|Rough
|$8,279
|$10,126
|$11,627