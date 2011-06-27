  1. Home
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,614$37,207$39,376
Clean$32,367$34,799$36,820
Average$27,874$29,981$31,707
Rough$23,381$25,164$26,594
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,974$16,750$19,042
Clean$13,067$15,666$17,806
Average$11,253$13,497$15,333
Rough$9,439$11,328$12,861
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,924$14,567$16,749
Clean$11,151$13,624$15,661
Average$9,603$11,738$13,487
Rough$8,055$9,852$11,312
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,714$17,827$20,396
Clean$13,759$16,673$19,072
Average$11,849$14,364$16,424
Rough$9,939$12,056$13,776
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,732$16,020$17,912
Clean$12,841$14,983$16,749
Average$11,059$12,909$14,423
Rough$9,276$10,835$12,098
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,992$16,880$19,264
Clean$13,084$15,787$18,013
Average$11,268$13,602$15,512
Rough$9,451$11,416$13,011
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,307$15,036$17,286
Clean$11,508$14,062$16,164
Average$9,911$12,115$13,920
Rough$8,313$10,169$11,675
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,356$15,042$17,259
Clean$11,554$14,068$16,138
Average$9,950$12,120$13,897
Rough$8,346$10,173$11,657
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,561$30,474$34,531
Clean$23,902$28,501$32,289
Average$20,584$24,555$27,805
Rough$17,266$20,610$23,322
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,182$18,309$20,890
Clean$14,196$17,124$19,534
Average$12,226$14,753$16,821
Rough$10,255$12,383$14,109
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,677$17,931$20,616
Clean$13,725$16,771$19,277
Average$11,819$14,449$16,601
Rough$9,914$12,127$13,924
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,070$14,744$16,953
Clean$11,286$13,790$15,852
Average$9,719$11,881$13,651
Rough$8,153$9,972$11,450
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,185$14,886$17,114
Clean$11,394$13,922$16,003
Average$9,812$11,995$13,781
Rough$8,230$10,067$11,559
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,335$15,069$17,325
Clean$11,534$14,094$16,200
Average$9,933$12,143$13,951
Rough$8,332$10,192$11,701
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,963$20,722$23,825
Clean$15,862$19,381$22,279
Average$13,660$16,698$19,185
Rough$11,458$14,015$16,091
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,967$14,619$16,809
Clean$11,190$13,673$15,718
Average$9,637$11,780$13,535
Rough$8,083$9,887$11,353
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,257$14,973$17,215
Clean$11,461$14,004$16,098
Average$9,870$12,065$13,862
Rough$8,279$10,126$11,627
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,068 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,068 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,068 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $8,346 to $17,259, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.