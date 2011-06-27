Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
CA Dream'in
Although I was initially concerned about the mpg, that's become a non- issue. The performance, sound system and luxury is outstanding. The seating for four works, allowing the entire family to cruise PCH and enjoy the weather. Highly recommend this car.
Fantastic except for the bad paint job
I traded in my 2007 SLK that I had purchased new in March of 2007. It was a nice car, but tight on space and not very comfortable. The CLK Cabriolet is fantastic. The seats are the most comfortable I have set in ... even better than our 2008 Lexus LS 460. The Harmon Kardon stereo is incredible. The ride is crisp yet smooth and it literally glides over the roads. Some of the speakers vibrated at first with any significant bass, but this seems to have subsided quite a bit. The Irridium Silver paint is beautiful in lower light or artificial light, but in sunlight, you see the problems with the metallic paint...looks like it was painted with a spray can. Moral, don't buy on a cloudy day.
Bad compressor at less than 50,000
My compressor has gone bad 49,582 miles. The car may be 6 yrs old but at that low mileage it should not have a compressor leak. It has been properly maintained at Mercedes dealerships and garage kept. I am the fourth owner. Had it for two years and average 10,000 a year in mileage. I have only had to visit the dealership twice for service and apparently do not have enough "loyalty" to get a decent repair rate on something that should not be broken. I spoke with the head of the Post Warranty at MBUSA and he spoke with my local service center. The best deal they could offer me was 15% off the $1500 repair bill. I am very disappointed in the quality of the car.
2008 CLK550 Coupe
Just a great car! Performance is amazing, handling is excellent without sacrificing too much ride quality, and the brakes are phenomenal. I bought the car 4 months ago and am averaging 18mpg, pretty good for 5.5l V8. Bizarrely this is better mileage than I got from my 2005 C320. My only complaint is that sometimes the transmission gets confused, especially if flooring the throttle at around 20-25mph. There is a noticeable lag before things start happening. Also watch it in the rain, it will spin the rear tyres at 70mph under full acceleration.
Sassy and so fun to drive
This car has been lots of fun to own. Handling is wonderful and it is small enough to move around in traffic comfortably. Driving in slick conditions is not its strong suit. The weight to torque ratio is a little off and because it is so light, it does not grab the road in adverse conditions.
