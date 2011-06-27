  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,528$6,998$7,902
Clean$5,096$6,459$7,269
Average$4,232$5,381$6,001
Rough$3,367$4,303$4,733
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,721$9,528$11,196
Clean$6,196$8,794$10,298
Average$5,145$7,326$8,502
Rough$4,094$5,858$6,706
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,957$15,603$17,818
Clean$11,022$14,401$16,389
Average$9,152$11,997$13,530
Rough$7,283$9,594$10,672
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,386$11,201$12,899
Clean$7,731$10,338$11,864
Average$6,419$8,613$9,795
Rough$5,108$6,887$7,725
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,334$7,152$8,247
Clean$4,917$6,601$7,586
Average$4,083$5,499$6,263
Rough$3,249$4,398$4,939
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,831$18,767$19,559
Clean$16,437$17,322$17,990
Average$13,649$14,431$14,852
Rough$10,861$11,540$11,714
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,601 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,601 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,601 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class ranges from $3,249 to $8,247, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.