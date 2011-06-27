Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,528
|$6,998
|$7,902
|Clean
|$5,096
|$6,459
|$7,269
|Average
|$4,232
|$5,381
|$6,001
|Rough
|$3,367
|$4,303
|$4,733
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,721
|$9,528
|$11,196
|Clean
|$6,196
|$8,794
|$10,298
|Average
|$5,145
|$7,326
|$8,502
|Rough
|$4,094
|$5,858
|$6,706
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,957
|$15,603
|$17,818
|Clean
|$11,022
|$14,401
|$16,389
|Average
|$9,152
|$11,997
|$13,530
|Rough
|$7,283
|$9,594
|$10,672
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,386
|$11,201
|$12,899
|Clean
|$7,731
|$10,338
|$11,864
|Average
|$6,419
|$8,613
|$9,795
|Rough
|$5,108
|$6,887
|$7,725
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,334
|$7,152
|$8,247
|Clean
|$4,917
|$6,601
|$7,586
|Average
|$4,083
|$5,499
|$6,263
|Rough
|$3,249
|$4,398
|$4,939
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,831
|$18,767
|$19,559
|Clean
|$16,437
|$17,322
|$17,990
|Average
|$13,649
|$14,431
|$14,852
|Rough
|$10,861
|$11,540
|$11,714