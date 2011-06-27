Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 450 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
Great underappreciated car
The C450 AMG is well built, and once i switched to Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires, an incredible handling car. The seats are both comfortable and hold you in place with great side supports. In Sport+ mode, the car becomes a hooligan mobile, keeping the revs in the upper part of the range. In economy on the highway, I was able to get 24 - 28 mpg at 80 mph. For a four door sedan, it is one of the most fun vehicles on the road, while being comfortable.
Great AMG
In June I purchased a 2016 CPO Mercedes Benz C 450 AMG with about 12000 miles on it. I love the car and the acceleration is fantastic. I have owned several sports cars and convertibles including 2 Mazda Miatas, a Honda Del Sole V tech, 2 Mercedes Benz SLKs and a BMW Z4. I did enjoy all of those vehicles but none came close to proving me the power of this beast. The car is comfortable but if I had it to do again I do not think I would get the very fancy and beautiful AMG sports seats because they are very expensive at $2,500 extra but mostly because they are just too firm and I frequently alter the seat settings. I am much more comfortable than I was during the first few months since the seats have s many ways to alter both the position and the firmness of the seat backs, bottom etc. Although I am not a fast driver and have never had a speeding ticket,I do love the fact that when I merge onto a highway I do not have to worry if I will be able to accelerate quickly enough and when somebody is obnoxious and tries to prevent me from merging onto a highway, I typically can accelerate fairly quickly and comfortably merge into traffic . In short, for this old doctor who serves n the faculty of Harvard Med School and works at MGH and McLean, I am having a lot of fun and yet still drive in a fairly conservative fashion. Robert Portney, MD
Amazing car but HORRIBLE rims and tires
I LOVE the way this car drives but the quality of the wheels and tires are something you would expect from a Yugo as I've had to replace 10 rims and 6 tires in 2 years. The car drives like a beast and I love driving it every day. The interior is comportable with high quality materials though their entertainment technology could use some updating. THE WORST thing about this car by far is the quality of the wheels and tires. I have owned this car two two years and it has been in the shop every 6 weeks of less because one of the rims has cracked or one of the tired has gone bad or had a blow out. These rims are $1500 a piece so why in the world they crack from normal driving, not hitting pot holes or doing anything even slightly rough, is absolutely insane. On a regular basis I get in the car in the morning to find the tire pressure light on and have to take it back to the dealership to get it fixed. The only saving grace is that I have the wheel and tire insureance on the car but will probably sell the car when that expires because the cost just won't be worth it. When the rims don't crack then the run flat ties keep getting 'bubbles' which cause them to go flat or even worse blow out the side wall when you are driving. Again for $300 a tires I would think they would last longer than 3 months before having to get replaced again. The worst part is that Mercedes has known about this problem for years since it happens on all their C and E class cars yet they don't fix it. I love the car but this problem is going to drive me to find a different brand when the warranty expires on this one.
I miss my S4
This car is buttoned down, solid, all the usual MB adjectives. However, the 7-speed auto transmission is slow to shift in all but S+ mode and the turbo lag is aggravating. Thus, this car feels underpowered vs. its numbers. The Burmeister upgrade isn’t worth it. Doesn’t sound great. Even new MB windshield wipers squeak and sputter on the glass unless it’s pouring. The auto stop/start function is intrusive and sucks vs my wife’s 2016 XC90. Acceleration is good at speed but there’s no feeling of urgency or “fun” because it’s so buttoned down. It’s a fine car all around but I bring these issues up because my 2013 S4 was a great car that performed with some thrill while all of the seemingly minor mechanical functions performed flawlessly. My saving grace? I purchased the car as a CPO with 1000 miles on it. Payed a fair price and got the 100,000 mile warranty.
A performance car with a rough ride.
The performance of this car is terrific. The suspension is tight and very very firm. Comfortable on smooth highways and roads. On average roads you will be jarred and bumped around. Upon original delivery the car had many squeaks and rattles. Very surprising for a Mercedes. However, the dealership took care of the problem. The appearance is classy and beautiful. I feel the technology was dated when I purchased the vehicle 4 years ago. Blue tooth integration with my iPhone was poor.
