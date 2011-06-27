Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,138
|$7,054
|$8,237
|Clean
|$4,696
|$6,437
|$7,499
|Average
|$3,810
|$5,204
|$6,023
|Rough
|$2,925
|$3,970
|$4,547
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,680
|$6,205
|$7,149
|Clean
|$4,277
|$5,662
|$6,509
|Average
|$3,470
|$4,577
|$5,228
|Rough
|$2,664
|$3,492
|$3,947
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,455
|$5,986
|$6,933
|Clean
|$4,072
|$5,462
|$6,312
|Average
|$3,304
|$4,416
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,536
|$3,369
|$3,827
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,780
|$6,363
|$7,344
|Clean
|$4,368
|$5,806
|$6,686
|Average
|$3,545
|$4,694
|$5,370
|Rough
|$2,721
|$3,581
|$4,054
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,818
|$6,384
|$7,355
|Clean
|$4,403
|$5,826
|$6,696
|Average
|$3,573
|$4,710
|$5,378
|Rough
|$2,743
|$3,593
|$4,061
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,078
|$12,104
|$13,977
|Clean
|$8,296
|$11,046
|$12,725
|Average
|$6,731
|$8,929
|$10,221
|Rough
|$5,167
|$6,812
|$7,717