Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car, strong performer mdolan777 , 01/20/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car had 200K+ miles when we bought it - it still runs as strong as it probably ever did. Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned - 40 years stein-dog , 02/13/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This "S" class w126 sedan is the most reliable, best riding, safest car I have ever owned and has been the least expensive to maintain as well. Bought it w/ 122K miles 4 years ago (I'm 3rd owner); now at 148K, and have had only $2K in "by the book maintenance" costs during that period. I would take it across the country tomorrow without hesitation. Rides great, rock solid on the road, and stately about town. Bullet proof safety. Gas mileage is not great 15/20 but what a ride. Always gets looks at stop lights and parking lots. Key to buying one of these is complete records which mine has since new. I've had 3 BMWs,3 Saabs,1 Cadillac & a Corvette The Benz is hands down the best! Report Abuse

Sweet 90 James , 07/28/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 1990 300e 15 months ago. Today I am learning that my water pump is in need of replacement and it will be a bit pricy. What I can say is that with 190K miles, that is to be expected. Otherwise I can say that this car loves the road. It's 15 years old and yet everytime I get into the car, I still get that first time drivin' feeling. I encourage all who research buying an old 300E to get to know what you are looking at. When you come across a goodie, don't pass it up! Report Abuse

Beautiful Car xwingftr , 07/19/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased March '05. My wife's uncle had owned it since new and he was selling while I was looking to replace my daily driver. I've never owned a Mercedes, I don't consider myself a Mercedes person, I'm actually a sports car guy. The car has not dissapointed me. It is very slow getting going from a stop, solid build quality, quiet, simple yet comfortable inside, nice leather and sound system. Did I say slow. Once you're up to highway speeds, the car accelerates and handles much better. It is actually fairly easy to do maintenance on and has been very reliable so far. I just went over 115K and, I'm told, she still has another 200K left! They are solid, feels like you're driving a tank at times. Report Abuse