Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- road noise
- comfort
- driving experience
- oil
- seats
- ride quality
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- value
- engine
- climate control
- interior
- sound system
- doors
- towing
- steering wheel
- cup holders
- brakes
- lights
- electrical system
- transmission
- wheels & tires
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've owned 3 Benzes, all bought with some miles on them. Our W124 300E 2.8 is the remaining Benz in our garage and though it has 189k on its clock, it is still the most solid car of anything I've driven or ridden in, new or old. Safety is #1 in my book, as it saved the life of our daughter who was hit in the rear by a car doing 50mph. The Benz was properly repaired. I will always own a Benz. Every year, I put money in it to keep it going, but it soldiers on with class and style and is a blast to drive. Absolutely, it is one of the best Benzes ever made and one of the easiest to maintain. Great mileage, as well, as it still gets 28-30mpg on the i-state at 70mph.
This is a great car for those who don't mind keeping up with a 17 year old car. The car is great but there are normal maintenance items plus original seals and parts that eventually have to be replaced. Keep in mind that if you take it to a European car shop you would pay around $120 per hour or labor; prices for parts bought on the Internet are comparable to those of other makes. If you enjoy doing fixing it yourself, like I do, there are plenty of Internet resources to help you. The car is fun to drive and has an MPG around mid 30s (gotta love the diesel). If you are thinking about buying one see if the diesel injection pump has been resealed; they start leaking diesel at around 150k miles
To start with an absolutely vital piece of information is (300) means its the inline 6, (S)=S-class (E)=Fuel injected. Being the M104 engine in the early 90's Merc thought it was a great idea to be "environmentally friendly" So some cars from 91-93 had bio-degradable engine wiring, and 94 and on had these harnesses... They were easily damaged by heat, meaning they usually fail around the intake manifold and other parts with extreme heat, causing mis-information to be sent to the computer making the engine search for idle, rev up and down, sometimes stall, and sometimes bog on hills as if it was towing a large trailer. The easiest way to tell is the wires around the intake and fuel injectors, wires should be soft and flexible with bright solid coatings.. if the wires are crumbling or missing coatings or appear to have (dry rot) don't buy the car unless you have deep pockets for a whole new harness. ONCE you understand this issue, you can understand that these are amazingly durable dependable cars, almost indestructible and smooth as glass. They glide down the road like a yacht on smooth waters, then take a corner flat as a pancake.. its un-explainable, NO other vehicle in existence gives this ride quality from a mechanical suspension! That being said, you could of had AIR RIDE in these cars, Do not buy one with it.. Make sure it has regular coil springs and gas shocks, the air models are far more expensive to maintain and will fail you almost as consistently as you need fuel.. Wich is the other issue, they get amazing fuel mileage if your on flat or mild hills, but as soon as you need to go up a hill or are in stop/go traffic expect to burn half a tank within a couple hours of driving.. and its a 26 Gallon fuel tank that requires 93 octane MINIMUM (10.5:1 compression engine) So the moral of the story? These cars are incredibly easy to work on yourself (surprisingly) and have a huge following with plenty of tech support and guys willing to walk you through maintenance procedures (to avoid visiting benz service aka, empty your pockets and remortgage the house) so, work on it yourself or be wealthy... there is no in-between. The good though? the car really doesn't need anything special, they take regular oil (NOT SYNTHETIC) synthetic oil makes them leak, they also take regular transmission fluid... again nothing special for the 91-93 cars. They take regular sized tires... nothing expensive. And its an S-Class, you have the peak of quality in engineering.. the most expensive car EVER made.. over 1 Billion dollars to get that steering wheel in your hands, and you feel it compared to even a brand new Benz, its just not.. the best.. so, you know what that means! The W140 is the King of the S-Class at the price of a Toyota Camry, and the difference? you can drive a W140 through the side of a bunker and out the other and keep going.. where you hit a bird with a Toyota and you'll probably die. That's about it! Oh don't crash it though, they don't make em like this any more.. and never will again (;
I am the orig. owner of a 93 300D with 72Km.Other owners have had timing chain failures. One had the chain fail in Aug 96,requiring a new engine ($13,000)at that time. MBNA had released in Nov 96, MBNA 05/095, Revised timing chain with a new center link plate. I just had the orig. timing chain replaced, along with the chain tensioner (3 service bull. on this item),cam gear,chain rails,and vac. pump.MBNA has refused to inform other owners to give them the option to replace these defective parts.
Sponsored cars related to the 300-Class
Features & Specs
|300SL 2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|228 hp @ 6300 rpm
|300CE 2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class reliable?
Is the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?
The least-expensive 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?
More about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Overview
The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is offered in the following submodels: 300-Class Sedan, 300-Class Coupe, 300-Class Convertible, 300-Class Wagon, 300-Class Diesel. Available styles include 300E 4dr Sedan, 300TE 4dr Wagon, 300E 2.8 4dr Sedan, 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300SE 4dr Sedan, 300CE 2dr Coupe, 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD, 300SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300SL 2dr Convertible, 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD, and 300CE 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 300-Class 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 300-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 300-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?
Which 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.
Can't find a new 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,927.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,573.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles