Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale Near Me

FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM NEW ARRIVAL!! VERY COOL ENTHUSIAST-OWNED PRE-MERGER W124 300CE AMG SPORT LINE!! RUNS AND DRIVES CONSIDERABLY WELL FOR BEING A 28 YEAR OLD CAR. EXTERIOR IS BLACK AND INTERIOR IS BLACK LEATHER WITH WALNUT WOOD TRIM. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 17 ALLOY WHEELS SPORTLINE EXTERIOR BADGINGSPORTLINE SHIFT KNOB AMG DOORSILLS POWER SUNROOF HEATED POWER FRONT SEATS RADIO CRUISE CONTROL BECKER AUDIO WITH UPGRADED AFTERMARKET HEAD UNIT SEATBELT EXTENSION ASSISTS LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AIR CONDITIONING HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM AND MORE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 9 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBEA51E4NB683793

Stock: C3793

Certified Pre-Owned: No

