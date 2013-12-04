Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 130,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 96,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
- 87,821 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$8,867
- 207,509 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997
- 108,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz 300-Class searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.844 Reviews
Report abuse
aoussoren,04/12/2013
Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse.