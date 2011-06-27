Used 1995 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews
Best car I've owned
I bought this Penelope with 87000 miles on her. She was a manual and had a good deal of power for build. I raced a camaro on the interstate and won! Penelope also saved my life when I a woman ran a stop sign and flipped me; she turned upright about 5 minutes after I flipped. Best car I've ever owned!
Blueberry
This is my first car. I inherited it from my dad. I absolutely love this car. If you take care of it, it will take care of you! I have an ES trim, with the bigger engine and alloys. The ES trim is a must. My car currently has 192,000 miles on it, and It will not die anytime soon.
Worst Car I've Ever Had
I've had this car since last December and it gives me trouble every day. I've already had to replace my fuel injector, spark plugs, and other things. right now it's lagging and takes forever to build up speed. I wish i never got this car.
Wish they made more like them
I bought my Protege in preparation for going back to college for $3,500 with 117k on it. It's a 5 speed with a 1.5 liter. I use it for everything short of what I would need a truck for. It has plenty of room for 4-5 people and great trunk space. More than two years later, it has 156k and still going strong. Aside from basic maintenance, it has only needed a new timing belt (water pump done at same time to save $$), thermostat and tires, all wear and tear items. Although not absolutely necessary, I also replaced the struts (another wear and tear item) since I plan to drive this one until it dies, which will probably be a long time.
Well Done
Car served us very well. In 12 years of ownership we have had VERY few problems.
