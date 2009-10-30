Used 1994 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 111,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
- 146,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,880
- 95,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 159,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
bmc412,10/30/2009
This is the best little car EVER! I've had it for 11 years, and never had to do any work on it - just brakes, A/C, tires, etc. Now it has 245,000 miles with the original clutch! You can't beat that. And it's still fun to drive - the manual transmission makes it feel zippy, even though its 103 horses must be Very Tired by now.