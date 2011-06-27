Estimated values
2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,429
|$4,781
|$5,574
|Clean
|$3,151
|$4,395
|$5,108
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,622
|$4,177
|Rough
|$2,036
|$2,850
|$3,245
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$5,098
|$5,972
|Clean
|$3,311
|$4,686
|$5,473
|Average
|$2,726
|$3,863
|$4,475
|Rough
|$2,140
|$3,039
|$3,477
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,077
|$4,895
|$5,944
|Clean
|$2,827
|$4,500
|$5,447
|Average
|$2,327
|$3,709
|$4,454
|Rough
|$1,827
|$2,918
|$3,461
Estimated values
2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,444
|$4,721
|$5,473
|Clean
|$3,164
|$4,340
|$5,016
|Average
|$2,605
|$3,577
|$4,102
|Rough
|$2,045
|$2,815
|$3,187