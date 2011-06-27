Estimated values
1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,872
|$3,385
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,537
|$2,999
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,868
|$2,228
|Rough
|$758
|$1,198
|$1,456
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,599
|$3,061
|Clean
|$1,488
|$2,296
|$2,712
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,690
|$2,014
|Rough
|$686
|$1,084
|$1,317