Estimated values
1993 Mercury Tracer 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$764
|$1,414
|$1,762
|Clean
|$674
|$1,250
|$1,559
|Average
|$493
|$921
|$1,153
|Rough
|$312
|$592
|$746
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Tracer 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,410
|$1,762
|Clean
|$663
|$1,246
|$1,559
|Average
|$485
|$918
|$1,153
|Rough
|$307
|$591
|$746
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,424
|$1,762
|Clean
|$700
|$1,259
|$1,559
|Average
|$512
|$928
|$1,153
|Rough
|$325
|$597
|$746