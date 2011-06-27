Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$3,807
|$4,371
|Clean
|$2,476
|$3,386
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,543
|$2,917
|Rough
|$1,223
|$1,700
|$1,948
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,706
|$4,448
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,296
|$3,955
|Average
|$1,561
|$2,476
|$2,968
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,655
|$1,982
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,433
|$3,373
|$3,893
|Clean
|$2,160
|$3,000
|$3,462
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,253
|$2,598
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,506
|$1,735
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,770
|$8,209
|$9,553
|Clean
|$5,122
|$7,301
|$8,494
|Average
|$3,826
|$5,484
|$6,376
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,666
|$4,258
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,370
|$1,650
|$1,809
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,467
|$1,608
|Average
|$908
|$1,102
|$1,207
|Rough
|$601
|$737
|$806