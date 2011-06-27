Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,550
|$38,791
|$41,561
|Clean
|$35,904
|$38,102
|$40,808
|Average
|$34,614
|$36,724
|$39,304
|Rough
|$33,323
|$35,346
|$37,800
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,292
|$26,397
|$28,993
|Clean
|$23,864
|$25,929
|$28,469
|Average
|$23,006
|$24,991
|$27,419
|Rough
|$22,148
|$24,053
|$26,370
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,693
|$25,859
|$28,529
|Clean
|$23,275
|$25,400
|$28,013
|Average
|$22,438
|$24,482
|$26,980
|Rough
|$21,601
|$23,563
|$25,948