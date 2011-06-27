Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,019
|$27,928
|$29,938
|Clean
|$25,279
|$27,141
|$29,095
|Average
|$23,800
|$25,566
|$27,407
|Rough
|$22,320
|$23,992
|$25,720
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,518
|$35,677
|$37,953
|Clean
|$32,565
|$34,671
|$36,884
|Average
|$30,659
|$32,660
|$34,745
|Rough
|$28,752
|$30,649
|$32,605
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,040
|$28,739
|$30,533
|Clean
|$26,271
|$27,929
|$29,672
|Average
|$24,733
|$26,309
|$27,951
|Rough
|$23,195
|$24,689
|$26,230
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,705
|$32,853
|$35,119
|Clean
|$29,831
|$31,928
|$34,130
|Average
|$28,085
|$30,076
|$32,150
|Rough
|$26,338
|$28,224
|$30,170
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,985
|$31,251
|$33,634
|Clean
|$28,161
|$30,370
|$32,686
|Average
|$26,512
|$28,608
|$30,790
|Rough
|$24,864
|$26,847
|$28,894
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,654
|$36,587
|$40,708
|Clean
|$31,726
|$35,556
|$39,561
|Average
|$29,868
|$33,493
|$37,267
|Rough
|$28,011
|$31,431
|$34,972