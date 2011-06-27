Estimated values
1990 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,431
|$1,867
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,646
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,431
|$1,867
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,646
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$764