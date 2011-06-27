Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,486
|$6,875
|$7,986
|Clean
|$5,190
|$6,497
|$7,526
|Average
|$4,597
|$5,742
|$6,606
|Rough
|$4,004
|$4,986
|$5,687
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,976
|$8,683
|$10,049
|Clean
|$6,599
|$8,205
|$9,471
|Average
|$5,846
|$7,251
|$8,313
|Rough
|$5,092
|$6,297
|$7,156
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,387
|$8,053
|$9,384
|Clean
|$6,042
|$7,610
|$8,843
|Average
|$5,351
|$6,725
|$7,763
|Rough
|$4,661
|$5,841
|$6,682