Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,573
|$53,064
|$58,572
|Clean
|$47,623
|$52,030
|$57,431
|Average
|$45,723
|$49,964
|$55,149
|Rough
|$43,823
|$47,898
|$52,868
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,126
|$40,558
|$44,768
|Clean
|$36,400
|$39,768
|$43,896
|Average
|$34,948
|$38,189
|$42,152
|Rough
|$33,495
|$36,610
|$40,408
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,476
|$87,490
|$93,653
|Clean
|$80,863
|$85,787
|$91,828
|Average
|$77,636
|$82,380
|$88,180
|Rough
|$74,410
|$78,973
|$84,532
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,283
|$97,538
|$107,662
|Clean
|$87,537
|$95,639
|$105,565
|Average
|$84,044
|$91,841
|$101,371
|Rough
|$80,552
|$88,043
|$97,177
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,905
|$40,316
|$44,502
|Clean
|$36,183
|$39,532
|$43,635
|Average
|$34,739
|$37,962
|$41,902
|Rough
|$33,296
|$36,392
|$40,168
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,421
|$39,788
|$43,917
|Clean
|$35,708
|$39,013
|$43,062
|Average
|$34,284
|$37,464
|$41,351
|Rough
|$32,859
|$35,915
|$39,640
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,886
|$44,665
|$49,303
|Clean
|$40,086
|$43,796
|$48,342
|Average
|$38,487
|$42,057
|$46,422
|Rough
|$36,888
|$40,317
|$44,501
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,797
|$44,569
|$49,195
|Clean
|$39,999
|$43,701
|$48,237
|Average
|$38,403
|$41,965
|$46,321
|Rough
|$36,807
|$40,230
|$44,404
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,519
|$47,542
|$52,477
|Clean
|$42,667
|$46,616
|$51,455
|Average
|$40,965
|$44,765
|$49,411
|Rough
|$39,263
|$42,914
|$47,367
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,858
|$62,071
|$68,466
|Clean
|$55,746
|$60,863
|$67,133
|Average
|$53,522
|$58,446
|$64,466
|Rough
|$51,298
|$56,029
|$61,798
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,658
|$53,540
|$58,305
|Clean
|$48,687
|$52,498
|$57,170
|Average
|$46,745
|$50,413
|$54,898
|Rough
|$44,802
|$48,328
|$52,627
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,787
|$54,888
|$59,920
|Clean
|$49,794
|$53,819
|$58,753
|Average
|$47,807
|$51,682
|$56,419
|Rough
|$45,821
|$49,544
|$54,085
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,024
|$44,817
|$49,469
|Clean
|$40,222
|$43,945
|$48,506
|Average
|$38,617
|$42,200
|$46,579
|Rough
|$37,012
|$40,455
|$44,652
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,482
|$44,225
|$48,816
|Clean
|$39,690
|$43,364
|$47,865
|Average
|$38,107
|$41,641
|$45,963
|Rough
|$36,523
|$39,919
|$44,062
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,978
|$39,304
|$43,384
|Clean
|$35,274
|$38,539
|$42,539
|Average
|$33,867
|$37,008
|$40,849
|Rough
|$32,460
|$35,478
|$39,159
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,440
|$41,994
|$46,354
|Clean
|$37,689
|$41,177
|$45,451
|Average
|$36,185
|$39,542
|$43,645
|Rough
|$34,681
|$37,906
|$41,840
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,575
|$44,325
|$48,927
|Clean
|$39,781
|$43,463
|$47,974
|Average
|$38,194
|$41,737
|$46,068
|Rough
|$36,607
|$40,011
|$44,162
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,553
|$39,932
|$44,078
|Clean
|$35,838
|$39,155
|$43,219
|Average
|$34,408
|$37,600
|$41,502
|Rough
|$32,979
|$36,045
|$39,785
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,296
|$55,597
|$60,872
|Clean
|$50,293
|$54,514
|$59,687
|Average
|$48,286
|$52,349
|$57,315
|Rough
|$46,280
|$50,184
|$54,944
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,293
|$53,620
|$58,929
|Clean
|$48,329
|$52,576
|$57,781
|Average
|$46,401
|$50,488
|$55,486
|Rough
|$44,472
|$48,401
|$53,190
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,944
|$53,372
|$58,803
|Clean
|$47,987
|$52,333
|$57,657
|Average
|$46,072
|$50,254
|$55,367
|Rough
|$44,158
|$48,176
|$53,076