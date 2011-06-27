  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value

Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,573$53,064$58,572
Clean$47,623$52,030$57,431
Average$45,723$49,964$55,149
Rough$43,823$47,898$52,868
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,126$40,558$44,768
Clean$36,400$39,768$43,896
Average$34,948$38,189$42,152
Rough$33,495$36,610$40,408
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$82,476$87,490$93,653
Clean$80,863$85,787$91,828
Average$77,636$82,380$88,180
Rough$74,410$78,973$84,532
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$89,283$97,538$107,662
Clean$87,537$95,639$105,565
Average$84,044$91,841$101,371
Rough$80,552$88,043$97,177
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,905$40,316$44,502
Clean$36,183$39,532$43,635
Average$34,739$37,962$41,902
Rough$33,296$36,392$40,168
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,421$39,788$43,917
Clean$35,708$39,013$43,062
Average$34,284$37,464$41,351
Rough$32,859$35,915$39,640
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,886$44,665$49,303
Clean$40,086$43,796$48,342
Average$38,487$42,057$46,422
Rough$36,888$40,317$44,501
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,797$44,569$49,195
Clean$39,999$43,701$48,237
Average$38,403$41,965$46,321
Rough$36,807$40,230$44,404
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,519$47,542$52,477
Clean$42,667$46,616$51,455
Average$40,965$44,765$49,411
Rough$39,263$42,914$47,367
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,858$62,071$68,466
Clean$55,746$60,863$67,133
Average$53,522$58,446$64,466
Rough$51,298$56,029$61,798
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,658$53,540$58,305
Clean$48,687$52,498$57,170
Average$46,745$50,413$54,898
Rough$44,802$48,328$52,627
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,787$54,888$59,920
Clean$49,794$53,819$58,753
Average$47,807$51,682$56,419
Rough$45,821$49,544$54,085
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,024$44,817$49,469
Clean$40,222$43,945$48,506
Average$38,617$42,200$46,579
Rough$37,012$40,455$44,652
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,482$44,225$48,816
Clean$39,690$43,364$47,865
Average$38,107$41,641$45,963
Rough$36,523$39,919$44,062
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,978$39,304$43,384
Clean$35,274$38,539$42,539
Average$33,867$37,008$40,849
Rough$32,460$35,478$39,159
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,440$41,994$46,354
Clean$37,689$41,177$45,451
Average$36,185$39,542$43,645
Rough$34,681$37,906$41,840
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,575$44,325$48,927
Clean$39,781$43,463$47,974
Average$38,194$41,737$46,068
Rough$36,607$40,011$44,162
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,553$39,932$44,078
Clean$35,838$39,155$43,219
Average$34,408$37,600$41,502
Rough$32,979$36,045$39,785
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,296$55,597$60,872
Clean$50,293$54,514$59,687
Average$48,286$52,349$57,315
Rough$46,280$50,184$54,944
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,293$53,620$58,929
Clean$48,329$52,576$57,781
Average$46,401$50,488$55,486
Rough$44,472$48,401$53,190
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,944$53,372$58,803
Clean$47,987$52,333$57,657
Average$46,072$50,254$55,367
Rough$44,158$48,176$53,076
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,155 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
