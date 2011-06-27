Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,745
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,451
|$2,890
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,863
|$2,197
|Rough
|$838
|$1,275
|$1,504
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,278
|$2,667
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,034
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,546
|$1,811
|Rough
|$710
|$1,058
|$1,239
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300TD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,312
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,420
|$2,065
|$2,419
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,569
|$1,839
|Rough
|$721
|$1,074
|$1,259
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,761
|$3,266
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,465
|$2,916
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,873
|$2,217
|Rough
|$833
|$1,282
|$1,518
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,363
|$1,541
|Clean
|$930
|$1,217
|$1,376
|Average
|$701
|$925
|$1,046
|Rough
|$472
|$633
|$716
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,267
|$2,656
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,024
|$2,372
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,539
|$1,803
|Rough
|$707
|$1,053
|$1,234