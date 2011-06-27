Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,845
|$5,414
|$6,566
|Clean
|$3,578
|$5,045
|$6,107
|Average
|$3,043
|$4,308
|$5,187
|Rough
|$2,509
|$3,571
|$4,268
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,957
|$5,561
|$6,741
|Clean
|$3,682
|$5,183
|$6,269
|Average
|$3,132
|$4,426
|$5,325
|Rough
|$2,581
|$3,669
|$4,382
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,911
|$3,880
|$4,598
|Clean
|$2,708
|$3,616
|$4,277
|Average
|$2,304
|$3,088
|$3,633
|Rough
|$1,899
|$2,560
|$2,989
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,449
|$6,120
|$7,353
|Clean
|$4,140
|$5,704
|$6,838
|Average
|$3,522
|$4,870
|$5,809
|Rough
|$2,903
|$4,037
|$4,780
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,410
|$6,106
|$7,356
|Clean
|$4,104
|$5,690
|$6,841
|Average
|$3,491
|$4,859
|$5,811
|Rough
|$2,878
|$4,028
|$4,782
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,899
|$5,388
|$6,485
|Clean
|$3,628
|$5,021
|$6,031
|Average
|$3,086
|$4,288
|$5,123
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,554
|$4,216
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,339
|$5,968
|$7,171
|Clean
|$4,037
|$5,562
|$6,669
|Average
|$3,434
|$4,750
|$5,665
|Rough
|$2,831
|$3,937
|$4,661
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,579
|$6,275
|$7,526
|Clean
|$4,261
|$5,848
|$7,000
|Average
|$3,624
|$4,994
|$5,946
|Rough
|$2,988
|$4,140
|$4,892
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,836
|$5,365
|$6,490
|Clean
|$3,570
|$5,000
|$6,036
|Average
|$3,036
|$4,270
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,539
|$4,219
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,093
|$5,599
|$6,711
|Clean
|$3,809
|$5,218
|$6,241
|Average
|$3,240
|$4,456
|$5,302
|Rough
|$2,671
|$3,693
|$4,362
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,153
|$5,790
|$6,995
|Clean
|$3,864
|$5,395
|$6,506
|Average
|$3,287
|$4,607
|$5,527
|Rough
|$2,710
|$3,819
|$4,547
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,934
|$5,454
|$6,573
|Clean
|$3,660
|$5,082
|$6,113
|Average
|$3,114
|$4,340
|$5,193
|Rough
|$2,567
|$3,598
|$4,273
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,774
|$5,282
|$6,392
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,922
|$5,944
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,203
|$5,049
|Rough
|$2,462
|$3,484
|$4,155