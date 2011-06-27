Estimated values
1991 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,560
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,379
|$1,555
|Average
|$770
|$1,016
|$1,150
|Rough
|$488
|$654
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Geo Prizm GSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$1,613
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,188
|$1,426
|$1,555
|Average
|$869
|$1,051
|$1,150
|Rough
|$551
|$676
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Geo Prizm GSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$1,613
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,426
|$1,555
|Average
|$868
|$1,051
|$1,150
|Rough
|$550
|$676
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Geo Prizm 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,565
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,383
|$1,555
|Average
|$779
|$1,019
|$1,150
|Rough
|$494
|$655
|$744