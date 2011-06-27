Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,030
|$2,032
|$2,577
|Clean
|$906
|$1,792
|$2,273
|Average
|$658
|$1,311
|$1,664
|Rough
|$410
|$831
|$1,054
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$2,235
|$2,900
|Clean
|$891
|$1,971
|$2,557
|Average
|$647
|$1,442
|$1,872
|Rough
|$403
|$914
|$1,186
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,937
|$2,410
|Clean
|$942
|$1,708
|$2,126
|Average
|$684
|$1,250
|$1,556
|Rough
|$426
|$792
|$986
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$2,122
|$2,746
|Clean
|$858
|$1,871
|$2,421
|Average
|$623
|$1,369
|$1,772
|Rough
|$388
|$868
|$1,123
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,844
|$2,329
|Clean
|$839
|$1,626
|$2,054
|Average
|$609
|$1,190
|$1,503
|Rough
|$380
|$754
|$953
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$2,168
|$2,771
|Clean
|$934
|$1,912
|$2,443
|Average
|$679
|$1,399
|$1,788
|Rough
|$423
|$887
|$1,133
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,847
|$2,348
|Clean
|$818
|$1,629
|$2,070
|Average
|$594
|$1,192
|$1,515
|Rough
|$370
|$755
|$960
Estimated values
1994 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,292
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,021
|$2,361
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,479
|$1,728
|Rough
|$633
|$937
|$1,095